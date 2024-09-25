One of the most acclaimed films coming out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was A Real Pain, the second feature directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Featuring mismatched cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, the film was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for a November 1 release and now the full-length trailer has arrived ahead of its New York Film Festival premiere.

Dan Mecca said in his review, “There’s something humble about Jesse Eisenberg writing, directing, and co-starring in a film, only to give its plum role to Kieran Culkin. Eisenberg, still, writes himself arguably the best scene in this picture; maybe the jury’s still out on the humble thing. David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) meet at the airport ahead of a trip to Poland. Their grandmother has recently passed and set some money aside for the two young men to take a tour of the motherland––captured, courtesy DP Michal Dymek, in visually and emotionally arresting images.”

See the trailer below.