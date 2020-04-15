We already got details on The Criterion Collection’s major release this July–a seven-disc Bruce Lee box set–but that’s not all of the cinematic goodness they will be serving up this summer.

They’ve now unveiled the rest of their July releases, some of which are Blu-ray upgrades, including the Abbas Kiarostami masterpiece Taste of Cherry and their first Netflix release, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Also in the lineup is the Preston Sturges classic screwball comedy The Lady Eve, starring Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda as well as Byron Haskin’s Technicolor adaptation of H. G. Wells’s The War of the Worlds. Check out full details on all the releases below.

Taste of Cherry

The first Iranian film to win the Palme d’Or, this austere, emotionally complex drama by the great Abbas Kiarostami follows the middle-aged Mr. Badii (Homayoun Ershadi) as he drives around the hilly outskirts of Tehran looking for someone who will agree to dispose of his body after he commits suicide, a taboo under Islam. Extended conversations with three passengers (a soldier, a seminarian, and a taxidermist) elicit different views of mortality and individual choice. Operating at once as a closely observed, realistic story and a fable populated by archetypal figures, Taste of Cherry challenges the viewer to consider what often goes unexamined in everyday life.

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Project, Abbas Kiarostami’s 39-minute 1997 sketch film for Taste of Cherry, made with the director’s son Bahman Kiarostami

New interview with Iranian film scholar Hamid Naficy

Rare 1997 interview with Abbas Kiarostami, conducted by Iranian film scholar Jamsheed Akrami

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by critic A. S. Hamrah

Marriage Story

A love story about divorce. A marriage coming apart and a family coming together. Marriage Story is a hilarious and harrowing, sharply observed, and deeply compassionate film from the acclaimed writer-director Noah Baumbach. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson deliver tour-de-force performances as Charlie, a charismatic New York theater director wedded to his work, and Nicole, an actor who is ready to change her own life. Their hopes for an amicable divorce fade as they are drawn into a system that pits them against each other and forces them to redefine their relationship and their family. Featuring bravura, finely drawn supporting turns from Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and Laura Dern-who won an Academy Award for her performance here-as the trio of lawyers who preside over the legal battle, Marriage Story (nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture) is a work of both intimacy and scope that ultimately invokes hope amid the ruins.

New 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Noah Baumbach, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interview with Baumbach

The Players, a new program featuring interviews with actors Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Julie Hagerty, and Ray Liotta

The Filmmakers, a new program about the production of the film, featuring interviews with Baumbach, editor Jennifer Lame, production designer Jade Healy, costume designer Mark Bridges, and producer David Heyman

The Making of “Marriage Story,” a new program featuring behind-the-scenes footage

New interviews with composer Randy Newman and Baumbach about the film’s score

New program featuring Baumbach walking the viewer through a key location from the film

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Notes on the film by novelist Linn Ullmann

The Lady Eve

Barbara Stanwyck sizzles, Henry Fonda bumbles, and Preston Sturges runs riot in one of the all-time great screwballs, a pitch-perfect blend of comic zing and swoonworthy romance. Aboard a cruise liner sailing up the coast of South America, Stanwyck’s conniving card sharp sets her sights on Fonda’s nerdy snake researcher, who happens to be the heir to a brewery fortune. But when the con artist falls for her mark, her grift becomes a game of hearts-and she is determined to win it all. One in a string of matchless comedic marvels that Sturges wrote, directed, and produced as part of a dazzling 1940s run, this gender-flipped battle-of-wits farce is perhaps his most emotionally satisfying work, tempering its sparkling wit with a streak of tender poignancy supplied by the sensational Stanwyck at her peak.

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2001 featuring film professor Marian Keane

Introduction from 2001 by filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich

Interview from 2020 with writer-director Preston Sturges’s biographer and son Tom Sturges and friends

New video essay by film critic David Cairns

Costume designs by Edith Head

Lux Radio Theatre adaptation of the film from 1942 featuring Barbara Stanwyck and Ray Milland

Audio recording of “Up the Amazon,” a song from an unproduced stage musical based on the film

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien and a 1946 profile of Preston Sturges from LIFE magazine

The War of the Worlds

A mysterious, meteorlike object has landed in a small California town. All clocks have stopped. A fleet of glowing green UFOs hovers menacingly over the entire globe. The Martian invasion of Earth has begun, and it seems that nothing-neither military might nor the scientific know-how of nuclear physicist Dr. Clayton Forrester (Gene Barry)-can stop it. In the expert hands of genre specialists George Pal and Byron Haskin, H. G. Wells’s end-of-civilization classic receives a chilling Cold War-era update, complete with hallucinatory Technicolor and visionary, Oscar-winning special effects. Emblazoned with iconographic images of 1950s science fiction, The War of the Worlds is both an influential triumph of visual imagination and a still-disquieting document of the wonder and terror of the atomic age.