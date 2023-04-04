As a slight shift from the scope and scale of Frances Ha and Mistress America, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s (writer-director and co-writer, respectively) latest project, Barbie, comes in around $100 million. But so it’s required to continue an indie tradition amidst Biden-era inflation, and the Mattel property isn’t getting any cheaper at Toys R Us, either. Ahead of a July 21 release (making a peculiar double-feature with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), the Margot Robbie- and Ryan Gosling-led feature has a full trailer.

Shot by Rodrigo Prieto and scored by Alexandre Desplat, as rumored, the film clearly draws inspiration from the vibrant musicals of Jacques Demy, notably The Young Girls of Rochefort and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg as seen in the last few seconds of the trailer.

With a cast also including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and Rhea Perlman, check out the preview below.