With production now underway on Noah Baumbach’s next feature for Netflix in New York (before heading to London), the full ensemble has been unveiled. While currently untitled, reports indicate the drama, described as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults,” could be titled Jay Kelly.

Joining George Clooney and Adam Sandler in the feature are Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Emily Mortimer, Lars Eidinger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Isla Fisher, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Eve Hewson, Stacy Keach, Nicôle Lecky, Louis Partridge, Alba Rohrwacher, and Charlie Rowe.

Aside from Gerwig, of course, the film marks a number of reunions for Baumbach, including his Marriage Story star Dern, his White Noise star Lars Eidinger, his Kicking and Screaming star Josh Hamilton, and he also wrote the script with Mortimer. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the film, which we expect will get a 2025 release.