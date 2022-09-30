Reteaming with his While We’re Young composer James Murphy, Noah Baumbach recruited LCD Soundsystem to craft their first new song in five years for his Don DeLillo adaptation White Noise. The result is the seven-minute dance anthem “new body rhumba,” which closes out the film in quite an entertaining fashion. Ahead of tonight’s 60th New York Film Festival premiere, Columbia Records/DFA has released the track in full as well as announced a new 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel kicking off this November.

David Katz said in his review of White Noise, “Even in light of their well-publicized financial troubles, Netflix is a platform where these heretofore unrealizable projects can find their home and wide global audience, insulated from having to perform well in theaters. Adapted from the novel and directed by urbane New Yorker Noah Baumbach, this is a half-successful swing for modish relevance and connoisseurship of the contemporary social zeitgeist, only truly uniting the text’s concerns with ours when it reaches DeLillo’s legendary Airborne Toxic Event, here enhanced to evoke the misinformation-led early-COVID era and its sudden disruption of everyday life. “

Listen below.

White Noise opens NYFF60 tonight and arrives in theaters on November 25 and on Netflix on December 30.