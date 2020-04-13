If your only introduction to the work of Bruce Lee was a certain summer tentpole last year, The Criterion Collection is here to change that. This summer, they will be releasing a box set of five of his greatest kung-fu actioners, spread across seven beautiful discs with a plethora of special features.

Officially titled Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, it includes the best of the martial arts legend’s 1970s work, including 4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, along with a new 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon and the 102-minute “special-edition” version.

All in all, it’s the perfect tribute to the man who would’ve turned 80 this year, but sadly left us far too soon at 32. See the trailer, full list of special features, and cover art below.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtracks

New 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtrack

2K digital restoration of the 102-minute “special-edition” version of Enter the Dragon

Alternate audio soundtracks for the films, including original English-dubbed tracks and a 5.1 surround soundtrack for the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon

Six audio commentaries: on The Big Boss by Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley; on The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon by Hong Kong-film expert Mike Leeder; and on the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon by producer Paul Heller

High-definition presentation of Game of Death II, the 1981 sequel to Game of Death

Game of Death Redux, a new presentation of Lee’s original Game of Death footage, produced by Alan Canvan

New interviews on all five films with Lee biographer Matthew Polly

New interview with producer Andre Morgan about Golden Harvest, the company behind Hong Kong’s top martial-arts stars, including Lee

New program about English-language dubbing with voice performers Michael Kaye (the English-speaking voice of Lee’s Chen Zhen in Fist of Fury) and Vaughan Savidge

New interview with author Grady Hendrix about the “Bruceploitation” subgenre that followed Lee’s death, and a selection of Bruceploitation trailers

Blood and Steel, a 2004 documentary about the making of Enter the Dragon

Multiple programs and documentaries about Lee’s life and philosophies, including Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973) and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words (1998)

Interviews with Linda Lee Cadwell, Lee’s widow, and many of Lee’s collaborators and admirers, including actors Jon T. Benn, Riki Hashimoto, Nora Miao, Robert Wall, Yuen Wah, and Simon Yam and directors Clarence Fok, Sammo Hung, and Wong Jing

Promotional materials

New English subtitle translations and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Jeff Chang

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits arrives on The Criterion Collection on July 14, 2020.