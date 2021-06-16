One of the great American filmmakers is filling out the cast of her next film. After it was announced the Kelly Reichardt would be reteaming with longtime collaborator Michelle Williams and her First Cow star John Magaro for her new film Showing Up, the rest of the ensemble has been unveiled.

Deadline reports André Benjamin aka André 3000, recently seen in High Life, is continuing to rack up his arthouse cred, alongside Hong Chau, who gave a stellar supporting turn in Driveways last year, Judd Hirsch, Maryann Plunkett, Heather Lawless, Amanda Plummer, and past Reichardt collaborators Larry Fessenden and James Le Gros. The A24 production begins shooting shortly in Portland.

Written by Reichardt and longtime collaborator Jon Raymond, Showing Up has been described as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends, and colleagues in the lead up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.”

