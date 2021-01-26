One of the greatest creative partnerships in modern filmmaking is continuing. After teaming for Wendy and Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff, and Certain Women, Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams will reunite for a new film titled Showing Up, which is set to begin production this summer. Reteaming with A24, who produced Reichardt’s First Cow (which we named the best film of 2020), the first details on the director’s next film have arrived.

Written by Reichardt and longtime collaborator Jon Raymond, Showing Up is described by Deadline as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends, and colleagues in the lead up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.”

The news was first revealed on today’s new episode of the A24 podcast, featuring a conversation between Reichardt and Kenneth Lonergan as they discussed politics, Oregon, period pieces, how they work with actors, and much more.

Listen to the conversation below.