The best Michelle Williams performance of the year was not, in fact, in a Steven Spielberg-directed motion picture, but a reunion with her greatest collaborator, Kelly Reichardt. While Showing Up premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to sadly a bit of a tepid response, the stellar drama following the humdrum life of an artist got a warmer reception at NYFF and will now arrive this spring from A24. Ahead of the release, the first trailer and poster have dropped.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “It isn’t just a story about midlife melancholy, though there’s plenty of that on offer. Told in Reichardt’s clear aesthetic language, Showing Up is reminiscent of Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson, another film drawing clean lines about the meditative joys of creating things; and just like Jarmusch’s bus-driving poet, the suggestion that Lizzie is especially talented at what she does or might “make it” is not the ultimate aim. Reichardt is more interested in showing the measured flow of her creative process, the pace and intimacy of it, how it steadies her.”

Watch the trailer below, along with the NYFF60 Q&A.

Showing Up opens in spring 2023.