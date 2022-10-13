If it quickly emerged as a consensus-favorite doc of 2022, thank Laura Poitras: sometimes it takes a real filmmaker to rejuvenate collective interest. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, a chronicle of the legendary Nan Goldin and her work against the monstrous Sackler family, begins a limited release next month, ahead of which there is of course a trailer.

As David Katz said in his review, “This is photographer, artist, and activist Nan Goldin, the downtown NYC rabble-rouser and chronicler, but one of the most fascinating elements of this film is how it doesn’t deign to zoom into a blur, where Poitras might attempt to illuminate one aspect of her remarkable life. So she pretty well takes all the aspects, but not to render them as an abstract expressionist blob you might find at the uptown art galleries which also play a significant role in this story. Poitras’ aesthetic is instead somewhat sterile in a good way: steely, interlocking, and monolithic like the sculptures of Richard Serra, another New York art star.”

Watch below: