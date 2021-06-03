Memoria won’t be the only Apichatpong Weerasethakul film at Cannes Film Festival. Along with that highly-anticipated Tilda Swinton-led project, the Thai master has contributed to an omnibus film that will also premiere at the festival and will also arrive courtesy of NEON.

Featuring seven stories from seven auteurs from around the world (also featuring David Lowery, Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, Anthony Chen, and Malik Vitthal), the film chronicles this unprecedented moment in time, and is a true love letter to the power of cinema and its storytellers.

Ahead of the premiere, the first trailer and poster have now arrived. With a few other omnibus films made during this time, Homemade and Erēmīta (Anthologies), we’re curious to see these auteurs provide their personal experience.

Watch below.

The Year of the Everlasting Storm premieres at Cannes.