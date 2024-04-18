There’s a perfect world in which Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, a through-and-through crowdpleaser suffused with wit and style, gets a theatrical release and is this summer’s runaway hit, fueling the fire for however many collaborations the director wants with Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. This is, instead, our horrible world wherein Netflix will give the film a small theatrical play starting May 24 before it comes to their service on June 7 like whatever gets left out at the buffet. In this case, there’s a new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “From Academy Award-nominated writer/director Richard Linklater, co-written and starring Glen Powell alongside Adria Arjona, comes Hit Man. Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a hit man meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

As Luke Hicks said in his Venice review, “When it comes to genre, Hit Man lands firmly in School of Rock territory. It doesn’t hit the bullseye quite like the Jack Black rock comedy––that’s a microscopically small target, not the expectation––but has the mood and tone of a tastefully executed studio comedy, this time made outside a studio.”

Find preview and poster below: