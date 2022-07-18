In a career spanning over six decades, it seems like there are no areas Steven Spielberg has yet to creatively traverse. But the filmmaker has never helmed a music video––until now. Spielberg teamed with Marcus Mumford to direct a video for his new single “Cannibal,” which is now online.

The black-and-white video features the Mumford & Sons frontman in a high school gym as Spielberg captures a performance in one take on an iPhone. While one wishes the caliber of talent in front of the camera for Spielberg’s foray into the world of music videos might have matched the director’s artistry, it is fun to see the West Side Story director return to a musical-adjacent arena with a certain nimbleness.

Spielberg is executive-producing Maestro, starring Mumford’s wife Carey Mulligan, who did costume and sound for the video. He’s also readying his autobiographical feature The Fabelmans–featuring Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, and David Lynch––for a November 11 release.

Watch the music video below.