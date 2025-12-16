In a major year for blockbusters, from Christopher Nolan to Denis Villeneuve, there’s none we are anticipating more than Steven Spielberg returning to the realm of extraterrestrial sci-fi. After Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds, the legendary director is back to exploring alien life with Disclosure Day, which opens in theaters on June 12. Ahead of that summer release, the first trailer has now arrived.

With a cast featuring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell, much of Disclosure has been kept under tight wraps. Last week, mysterious billboards started popping up around the country for the film written by David Koepp and featuring a score by John Williams. Now this trailer finally grants our first peek.

Here’s the synopsis: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

Watch below: