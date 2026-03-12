Taking one of the longest breaks of his career, it’s been four years since Steven Spielberg’s last feature, The Fabelmans, but he’s thankfully returning this summer. Going back to the realm of extraterrestrial sci-fi after Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds, the legendary director will explore alien contact with Disclosure Day. Ahead of a June 12 release, the new trailer has now landed.

With a cast featuring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell, here’s the synopsis: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

See the new trailer and poster below.