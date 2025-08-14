50 years since Steven Spielberg forever changed the images that race through one’s mind when dipping their toe into the ocean, the legacy and phenomenon of Jaws rarely ever gets old. Refreshed with new material for the film’s golden anniversary, Matt Taylor’s gorgeous book Jaws: Memories from Martha’s Vineyard (Updated and Revised Edition) is the perfect companion for a late-summer revisit as the film heads back into theaters. With the book set for a release on September 2, just after Jaws‘ theatrical re-release on August 29, we’re pleased to partner with Titan Books to exclusively share a selection of behind-the-scenes photos featured in the book.

The 312-page book is the first account of the making of Jaws to focus on the production’s local participants, featuring hundreds of never-before-seen photos, accounts and anecdotes, and a foreword by Steven Spielberg.

Here’s the book synopsis: “The filming of Jaws was a landmark event in the history of both movies and the quaint New England island of Martha’s Vineyard, where the geographic isolation necessitated hiring 100s of locals to work as cast and crew. Among them were many professional and amateur photographers with full access to the production. Memories compiles their photos and stories for the 1st time into a unique compendium. Movie buffs, SFX enthusiasts, and fans of Jaws will thrill in this definitive volume’s special features.” They include:



• +100 new photos, most previously unseen and many in colour, new interview material with local cast and crew, and an Afterword by Wendy Benchley, wife of Jaws author Peter Benchley.

• Foreword by Steven Spielberg.

• 100s of previously unpublished photos taken by local participants and bystanders, and a detailed account of how the filmmakers chose Martha’s Vineyard as their shooting location.

• Recollections of local crew and cast, including Lee Fierro (Mrs. Kintner), Chris Crawford, real-life captain of the Orca, and Craig Kingsbury, the inspiration for Robert Shaw’s portrayal of maniacal shark hunter Quint.

• Newly illustrated schematics by Jaws Production Designer Joe Alves, explaining the intricacies of the revolutionary sea sled fin mechanism, and his original 1974 storyboards.

• Insight on adapting Jaws from page to screen from Screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, Location Casting Director Shari Rhodes, and more.

Browse the exclusive stills below