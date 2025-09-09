This being such a busy year for premieres, one is liable to forget the seven-months-gone debut of The Ice Tower. We nevertheless found it one of 2025’s more notable offerings, which makes all the more appreciated Yellow Veil Pictures giving Lucile Hadžihalilović’s film a limited roll-out that starts on October 3. Ahead of this, there’s a trailer for the project starring Marion Cotillard, Clara Pacini, August Diehl, and a wig-wearing Gaspar Noé.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The 1970s. Runaway Jeanne falls under the spell of Cristina, enigmatic star of The Snow Queen, a ﬁlm being shot in the studio where she has taken refuge. A mutual fascination grows between the actress and the girl.”

As Savina Petkova said in her Critic’s Pick review out of Berlinale, “The Ice Tower is magnificent to look at, so textured and lavish at the same time; the smooth work of cinematographer Jonathan Ricquebourg (The Taste of Things) ensures longer takes are as glacial as winter terrain. Hadžihalilović has formed an homage to cinema as an enchantment-casting machine. Alongside Jeanne, who steps in as a supposed extra to then be promoted to stand-in and secondary character by Cristina herself, we peek behind the scenes, seeing the shoot and everything between takes (including the drama and inarticulate tensions). Yet the mise-en-scène is always a stand-out: there is no ‘ugly’ place in The Ice Tower, a film where nature, the dailies, and the film shoot are equally mesmerizing, no space that is less-than-magical when everything is equally exciting for Jeanne herself.”

Watch the preview below: