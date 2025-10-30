Carving out a rather immaculate body of work that continues to go in different directions, Hlynur Pálmason returned this year with The Love That Remains, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival and is now coming to theaters in 2025 following an awards-qualifying run. Ahead of the January 30 release, Janus Films have now released the new U.S. trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Anna, an artist, and Magnús, a fisherman, live with their three children and charismatic sheepdog in the quiet grandeur of the Icelandic countryside. As the fractures in their marriage come to the surface, the couple try to hold onto the afterimages of a life together and make sense of a deep and lingering devotion. Filmmaker Hlynur Pálmason (Godland) brings surprising humor and emotional weight to this gorgeous, intimate, and brilliantly expansive scenes from a marriage, amidst the majestic backdrop of the changing seasons.”

Luke Hicks said in his review, “Hlynur Pálmason’s fourth feature marks a soft, Malickian left turn for the man behind the icy-bleak dramas Winter Brothers, A White, White Day, and Godland. Up against the rest of Pálmason’s oeuvre––which weighs viewers down with a grave obstinance, whether emanating from the conflict between brothers, a perceived affair, or a suicidally zealous resolve to evangelize to the least habitable (or interested) corners of the Earth––The Love That Remains is a floating catharsis of love and loss that carries its audience like a cloud carries angels.”

See the trailer and poster below.