With Winter Brothers, A White, White Day, and last year’s Oscar-shortlisted Godland, Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason has emerged as one of the most interesting, singular filmmakers working today. He’s now announced his fourth feature with On Land and Sea, which will begin production this fall. Cineuropa reports the film will “follow the life of a family which, at the turn of the 19th century, transforms its house into a raft and goes looking for a new place to live.”

Pálmason told us last year, “I really love making things, whether it is a film or a video installation or building a table—just creating things. It works for me to work parallel on a couple of projects, because I found that I like having time with each project, not starting it up and then finishing it. I love thinking about it and writing something and then rewriting it and working on something else, and then coming back to it. Something happens to the project. It grows in a different way. That’s something that I really find stimulating right now. And that’s how I’m working on the next couple of projects. Some of them are very much connected to some of my other films, with the seasons and in time passing. Cinema is this medium of time, and it really fits the medium. When you have a camera in your car, and you’re filming a little bit every week, you’re waiting and you’re contemplating and you’re reacting. If you shoot something that you watch, you react to that material, and then you rewrite something or it triggers a new scene or a new direction. That’s what makes me productive—that process.”