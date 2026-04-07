Bouncing back after Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s chamber comedy The Invite was among the most well-received premieres at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, and starring Seth Rogen, Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, A24 picked it up for a June 26 release and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?”

Kent M. Wilhelm said in his Sundance review, “Small in scale, yet so much greater than the sum of its parts, Wilde conducts her quartet of players to an orchestral performance. She builds the dramatic tension of a relationship-turned-powder-keg from years of complacency and poor communication over staccato strings until it reaches its summit, only for it to drop and rise again. Employing just four principal actors, including herself, and a single apartment, it’s an impressive feat to pull off and a testament to her progression as actor-turned-director.”

See the trailer (featuring a quote from our review) and poster below.