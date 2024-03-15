And I still can see blue velvet through my tears… in 4K! Surely Criterion will add an audio track in their upgrade of David Lynch’s beyond-seminal film, arriving this June in an otherwise-identical edition to 2019’s release. At least two things are arguably of greater note, though: the Wachowskis make their entrance into the Criterion Collection with a 4K edition of their debut feature Bound, while the company takes a big step into the limited-series realm with Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad. (This, of course, neatly presages their much-rumored Twin Peaks set.)

Meanwhile, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s positively apocalyptic final feature Querelle and Emilio Fernández’s Victims of Sin get Blu-ray releases, while Terry Gilliam’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas also gets the 4K upgrade.

See artwork below, with more at Criterion: