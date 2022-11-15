The Criterion Collection has unveiled its February disc offerings and, fittingly, one can celebrate Valentine’s Day with one of the best trilogies on love and loss: Krzysztof Kieślowski’s newly restored Three Colors Trilogy, now available in 4K. Also joining the 4K club is Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused.

Elsewhere in the lineup is Marguerite Duras’ India Song, paired with the lesser-seen Baxter, Vera Baxter, Robert Townsend’s debut feature Hollywood Shuffle, and, also fitting for Valentine’s Day, Franco Zeffirelli’s adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.

Find artwork below and further details here: