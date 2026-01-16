An especially strong cross-section of English-language cinema is represented by Criterion’s April 2026 lineup, which sees Point Blank get a 4K disc that should do justice to the downright avant-garde colors and textures of John Boorman’s masterpiece, and almost undoubtedly the greatest Donald E. Westlake adaptation. John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy—Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, and Baby Boy, i.e. Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, and Tyrese Gibson’s Criterion debuts—and Monty Python’s Life of Brian are treated likewise, while Lubitsch’s Trouble in Paradise and Charles Vidor’s Gilda get upgraded.

April is a more international month on the Blu-ray side. I’m delighted to see Kinuyo Tanaka’s complete directorial corpus continue the Eclipse line’s much-welcome return (those really felt like they were going to be Channel-exclusive forever) while Bi Gan’s Resurrection arrives via the Criterion Selects line.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: