These last few years the Criterion Channel have made October viewing much easier to prioritize, and in the spirit of their ’70s and ’80s horror series we’ve graduated to––you guessed it––”’90s Horror.” A couple of obvious classics (In the Mouth of Madness, Ferrara’s The Addiction) stand with cult favorites (The Rapture, The Exorcist III) and more unknown entities (When a Stranger Calls Back and Def By Temptation are new to me). Three more series continue the trend: “Technothrillers” does what it says on the tin, courtesy the likes of eXistenZ and Demonlover; “Art-House Horror” is precisely the kind of place to host Cure, Suspiria, Onibaba; and “Pre-Code Horror” is a black-and-white dream. Phantom of the Paradise, Unfriended, and John Brahm’s The Lodger are added elsewhere.

James Gray is the latest with an “Adventures in Moviegoing” series populated by deep cuts (That Hamilton Woman, Tunes of Glory) and straight classics (Modern Times, Rocco and His Brothers). Stonewalling and restorations of Trouble Every Day and The Devil, Probably make streaming debuts, while Flesh for Frankenstein, Blood for Dracula, La Llorona, and Arsenic and Old Lace are this month’s Criterion Editions.

Back By Popular Demand

Streaming In October

The Addiction, Abel Ferrara, 1995

The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993

The Andromeda Strain, Robert Wise, 1971*

Arsenic and Old Lace, Frank Capra, 1944*

The Black Cat, Edgar G. Ulmer, 1934

Blood and Sand, Rouben Mamoulian, 1941

Blood for Dracula, Paul Morrissey, 1974

Body Parts, Eric Red, 1991*

Brainstorm, Douglas Trumbull, 1983

Dark City, Alex Proyas, 1998

Def by Temptation, James Bond III, 1990

The Devil, Probably, Robert Bresson, 1977**

Doctor X, Michael Curtiz, 1932

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Rouben Mamoulian, 1931

Dust Devil, Richard Stanley, 1992*

Egg and Stone, Huang Ji, 2012

eXistenZ, David Cronenberg, 1999*

The Exorcist III, William Peter Blatty, 1990

Fallen Angel, Otto Preminger, 1945

Flesh for Frankenstein, Paul Morrissey, 1973

The Foolish Bird, Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, 2017

Forever Amber, Otto Preminger, 1947**

Frankenhooker, Frank Henenlotter, 1990

Freaks, Tod Browning, 1932

The Glass Key, Stuart Heisler, 1942**

In the Mouth of Madness, John Carpenter, 1994

Island of Lost Souls, Erle C. Kenton, 1932**

Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944

A Letter to Three Wives, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1949

La Llorona, Jayro Bustamante, 2019

The Lodger, John Brahm, 1944

The Mark of Zorro, Rouben Mamoulian, 1940

Minority Report, Steven Spielberg, 2002*

Murders in the Rue Morgue, Robert Florey, 1932*

Murders in the Zoo, A. Edward Sutherland, 1933**

My Darling Clementine, John Ford, 1946

Mystery of the Wax Museum, Michael Curtiz, 1933**

The Net, Irwin Winkler, 1995

New Rose Hotel, Abel Ferrara, 1998

No Way Out, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950

The Old Dark House, James Whale, 1932

Paprika, Satoshi Kon, 2006

Phantom of the Paradise, Brian De Palma, 1974

The Rapture, Michael Tolkin, 1991

The Raven, Lew Landers, 1935

Ravenous, Antonia Bird, 1999

Seven Beauties, Lina Wertmüller, 1975

Sneakers, Phil Alden Robinson, 1992*

Star Dust, Walter Lang, 1940**

Stonewalling, Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, 2022**

Svengali, Archie Mayo, 1931

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, Ernest R. Dickerson, 1995*

Thirteen Women, George Archainbaud, 1932

Trouble Every Day, Claire Denis, 2001**

Unfaithfully Yours, Preston Sturges, 1948

Videodrome, David Cronenberg, 1983

Westworld, Michael Crichton, 1973

When a Stranger Calls Back, Fred Walton, 1993*

Written on the Wind, Douglas Sirk, 1956*,**

PREMIERES OCTOBER 16

Unfriended, Levan Gabriadze, 2014*

*Available in the U.S. only

**Streaming exclusively on The Criterion Channel