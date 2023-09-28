These last few years the Criterion Channel have made October viewing much easier to prioritize, and in the spirit of their ’70s and ’80s horror series we’ve graduated to––you guessed it––”’90s Horror.” A couple of obvious classics (In the Mouth of Madness, Ferrara’s The Addiction) stand with cult favorites (The Rapture, The Exorcist III) and more unknown entities (When a Stranger Calls Back and Def By Temptation are new to me). Three more series continue the trend: “Technothrillers” does what it says on the tin, courtesy the likes of eXistenZ and Demonlover; “Art-House Horror” is precisely the kind of place to host Cure, Suspiria, Onibaba; and “Pre-Code Horror” is a black-and-white dream. Phantom of the Paradise, Unfriended, and John Brahm’s The Lodger are added elsewhere.
James Gray is the latest with an “Adventures in Moviegoing” series populated by deep cuts (That Hamilton Woman, Tunes of Glory) and straight classics (Modern Times, Rocco and His Brothers). Stonewalling and restorations of Trouble Every Day and The Devil, Probably make streaming debuts, while Flesh for Frankenstein, Blood for Dracula, La Llorona, and Arsenic and Old Lace are this month’s Criterion Editions.
Back By Popular Demand
The Glass Key, Stuart Heisler, 1942
Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944
Written on the Wind, Douglas Sirk, 1956
The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993
Streaming In October
The Addiction, Abel Ferrara, 1995
The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993
The Andromeda Strain, Robert Wise, 1971*
Arsenic and Old Lace, Frank Capra, 1944*
The Black Cat, Edgar G. Ulmer, 1934
Blood and Sand, Rouben Mamoulian, 1941
Blood for Dracula, Paul Morrissey, 1974
Body Parts, Eric Red, 1991*
Brainstorm, Douglas Trumbull, 1983
Dark City, Alex Proyas, 1998
Def by Temptation, James Bond III, 1990
The Devil, Probably, Robert Bresson, 1977**
Doctor X, Michael Curtiz, 1932
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Rouben Mamoulian, 1931
Dust Devil, Richard Stanley, 1992*
Egg and Stone, Huang Ji, 2012
eXistenZ, David Cronenberg, 1999*
The Exorcist III, William Peter Blatty, 1990
Fallen Angel, Otto Preminger, 1945
Flesh for Frankenstein, Paul Morrissey, 1973
The Foolish Bird, Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, 2017
Forever Amber, Otto Preminger, 1947**
Frankenhooker, Frank Henenlotter, 1990
Freaks, Tod Browning, 1932
The Glass Key, Stuart Heisler, 1942**
In the Mouth of Madness, John Carpenter, 1994
Island of Lost Souls, Erle C. Kenton, 1932**
Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944
A Letter to Three Wives, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1949
La Llorona, Jayro Bustamante, 2019
The Lodger, John Brahm, 1944
The Mark of Zorro, Rouben Mamoulian, 1940
Minority Report, Steven Spielberg, 2002*
Murders in the Rue Morgue, Robert Florey, 1932*
Murders in the Zoo, A. Edward Sutherland, 1933**
My Darling Clementine, John Ford, 1946
Mystery of the Wax Museum, Michael Curtiz, 1933**
The Net, Irwin Winkler, 1995
New Rose Hotel, Abel Ferrara, 1998
No Way Out, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950
The Old Dark House, James Whale, 1932
Paprika, Satoshi Kon, 2006
Phantom of the Paradise, Brian De Palma, 1974
The Rapture, Michael Tolkin, 1991
The Raven, Lew Landers, 1935
Ravenous, Antonia Bird, 1999
Seven Beauties, Lina Wertmüller, 1975
Sneakers, Phil Alden Robinson, 1992*
Star Dust, Walter Lang, 1940**
Stonewalling, Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, 2022**
Svengali, Archie Mayo, 1931
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, Ernest R. Dickerson, 1995*
Thirteen Women, George Archainbaud, 1932
Trouble Every Day, Claire Denis, 2001**
Unfaithfully Yours, Preston Sturges, 1948
Videodrome, David Cronenberg, 1983
Westworld, Michael Crichton, 1973
When a Stranger Calls Back, Fred Walton, 1993*
Written on the Wind, Douglas Sirk, 1956*,**
PREMIERES OCTOBER 16
Unfriended, Levan Gabriadze, 2014*
*Available in the U.S. only
**Streaming exclusively on The Criterion Channel