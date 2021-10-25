As 2021 mercifully winds down, the Criterion Channel have a (November) lineup that marks one of their most diverse selections in some time—films by the new masters Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Garrett Bradley, Dan Sallitt’s Fourteen (one of 2020’s best films) couched in a fantastic retrospective, and Criterion editions of old favorites.
Fourteen is featured in “Between Us Girls: Bonds Between Women,” which also includes Céline and Julie, The Virgin Suicides, and Yvonne Rainer’s Privilege. Of equal note are Criterion editions for Ghost World, Night of the Hunter, and (just in time for del Toro’s spin) Nightmare Alley—all stacked releases in their own right.
See the full list of October titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.
300 Nassau, Marina Lameiro, 2015
5 Card Stud, Henry Hathaway, 1968
Alone, Garrett Bradley, 2017
Álvaro, Daniel Wilson, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandra Lazarowich, and Chloe Zimmerman, 2015
America, Garrett Bradley, 2019
Angel Face, Otto Preminger, 1953
Angels Wear White, Vivian Qu, 2017
Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2018**
Baby Doll, Elia Kazan, 1956
Beemus, It’ll End in Tears, Lauren Wolkstein, 2016
Big Fish & Begonia, Liang Xuan and Zhang Chun, 2016
The Big Steal, Don Siegel, 1949
Black Soil, Green Grass, Daniel Patrick Carbone, 2016
Black Widow, Nunnally Johnson, 1954
Blessed Event, Roy Del Ruth, 1932
Boomerang!, Elia Kazan, 1947
Bright Star, Jane Campion, 2009**
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, George Roy Hill, 1969
Cape Fear, J. Lee Thompson, 1962
Ceremonial, Caroline Monnet, 2018
The Chalk Garden, Ronald Neame, 1964
Collective: Unconscious, Daniel Patrick Carbone, Josephine Decker, Lauren Wolkstein, Nuotama Bodomo, and Lily Baldwin, 2016
Creatura Dada, Caroline Monnet, 2016
Crossfire, Edward Dmytryk, 1947
David and Lisa, Frank Perry, 1962
Division Avenue, Anne-Katrine Hansen, Janna Kyllästinen, 2015
Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, Topaz Jones and Rubberband, 2021
The Earth Is Humming, Garrett Bradley, 2018
East of Eden, Elia Kazan, 1955
Emptying the Tank, Caroline Monnet, 2018
The Enemy Below, Dick Powell, 1957
The Exiles, Kent Mackenzie, 1961
A Face in the Crowd, Elia Kazan, 1957
Five Star Final, Mervyn LeRoy, 1931
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt, 2019
The Friends of Eddie Coyle, Peter Yates, 1973
Gentleman’s Agreement, Elia Kazan, 1947
Gephyrophobia, Caroline Monnet, 2012
Ghost World, Terry Zwigoff, 2001
Girlhood, Céline Sciamma, 2014
Go Fish, Rose Troche, 1994
The Grass Is Greener, Stanley Donen, 1960
The Guitar Mongoloid, Ruben Östlund, 2004
Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross, 2018
Hangover Square, John Brahm, 1945
Happy Hour, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2015
His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940
Home from the Hill, Vincente Minnelli, 1960
I Wake Up Screaming, H. Bruce Humberstone, 1941
Ikwé, Caroline Monnet, 2009
Involuntary, Ruben Östlund, 2008
It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934
Jazztime Tale, Michael Sporn, 1991
The Last Bread, Maria Rosa Badia, 2013
The Last Tycoon, Elia Kazan, 1976
Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944
Like, Garrett Bradley, 2016
Little Potato, Nathan M. Miller and Wes Hurley, 2017
The Lusty Men, Nicholas Ray, 1952
Man with the Gun, Richard Wilson, 1955
Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach, 2007
The Marzipan Pig, Michael Sporn, 1990
Meet John Doe, Frank Capra, 1941**
Mommie Dearest, Frank Perry, 1981
Mulholland Dr., David Lynch, 2001
The Mystery of Picasso, Henri-Georges Clouzot, 1956
Newsfront, Phillip Noyce, 1978
Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953
Night and the City, Jules Dassin, 1950
Nightmare Alley, Edmund Goulding, 1947
The Night of the Hunter, Charles Laughton, 1955
No Way Out, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950
Not as a Stranger, Stanley Kramer, 1955
Open City Mixtape, A. V. Rockwell, 2012
Panic in the Streets, Elia Kazan, 1950
Passion Fish, John Sayles, 1992
Pickup on South Street, Samuel Fuller, 1953
Pinky, Elia Kazan, 1949
Platinum Blonde, Frank Capra, 1931
Play, Ruben Östlund, 2011
Please Vote for Me, Weijun Chen, 2007
Privilege, Yvonne Rainer, 1990
Rachel and the Stranger, Norman Foster, 1948
The Red Pony, Lewis Milestone, 1949
Roberta, Caroline Monnet, 2014
Ryan’s Daughter, David Lean, 1970
Scandal Sheet, Phil Karlson, 1952
The Snake Pit, Anatole Litvak, 1948
Somewhere in the Night, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1946
Spartacus, Stanley Kubrick, 1960
The Swimmer, Frank Perry, 1968
The Three Faces of Eve, Nunnally Johnson, 1957
Third Shift, Anthony Banua-Simon, 2014
This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, 2019
This Property Is Condemned, Sydney Pollack, 1966
Thunder Road, Robert Mitchum, 1958
Till the End of Time, Edward Dmytryk, 1946
Track of the Cat, William A. Wellman, 1954
Trapped, Richard Fleischer, 1949
Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, Lisa Immordino Vreeland, 2020
Tshiuetin, Caroline Monnet, 2016
Two Friends, Jane Campion, 1996
The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999
Viva Zapata!, Elia Kazan, 1952
Warchild, Caroline Monnet, 2010
Where Danger Lives, John Farrow, 1950
Where the Sidewalk Ends, Otto Preminger, 1950
Wild River, Elia Kazan, 1960
Woman of the Year, George Stevens, 1942
The Year of Living Dangerously, Peter Weir, 1982
**Available in the U.S. only