As 2021 mercifully winds down, the Criterion Channel have a (November) lineup that marks one of their most diverse selections in some time—films by the new masters Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Garrett Bradley, Dan Sallitt’s Fourteen (one of 2020’s best films) couched in a fantastic retrospective, and Criterion editions of old favorites.

Fourteen is featured in “Between Us Girls: Bonds Between Women,” which also includes Céline and Julie, The Virgin Suicides, and Yvonne Rainer’s Privilege. Of equal note are Criterion editions for Ghost World, Night of the Hunter, and (just in time for del Toro’s spin) Nightmare Alley—all stacked releases in their own right.

See the full list of October titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

300 Nassau, Marina Lameiro, 2015

5 Card Stud, Henry Hathaway, 1968

Alone, Garrett Bradley, 2017

Álvaro, Daniel Wilson, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandra Lazarowich, and Chloe Zimmerman, 2015

America, Garrett Bradley, 2019

Angel Face, Otto Preminger, 1953

Angels Wear White, Vivian Qu, 2017

Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2018**

Baby Doll, Elia Kazan, 1956

Beemus, It’ll End in Tears, Lauren Wolkstein, 2016

Big Fish & Begonia, Liang Xuan and Zhang Chun, 2016

The Big Steal, Don Siegel, 1949

Black Soil, Green Grass, Daniel Patrick Carbone, 2016

Black Widow, Nunnally Johnson, 1954

Blessed Event, Roy Del Ruth, 1932

Boomerang!, Elia Kazan, 1947

Bright Star, Jane Campion, 2009**

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, George Roy Hill, 1969

Cape Fear, J. Lee Thompson, 1962

Ceremonial, Caroline Monnet, 2018

The Chalk Garden, Ronald Neame, 1964

Collective: Unconscious, Daniel Patrick Carbone, Josephine Decker, Lauren Wolkstein, Nuotama Bodomo, and Lily Baldwin, 2016

Creatura Dada, Caroline Monnet, 2016

Crossfire, Edward Dmytryk, 1947

David and Lisa, Frank Perry, 1962

Division Avenue, Anne-Katrine Hansen, Janna Kyllästinen, 2015

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, Topaz Jones and Rubberband, 2021

The Earth Is Humming, Garrett Bradley, 2018

East of Eden, Elia Kazan, 1955

Emptying the Tank, Caroline Monnet, 2018

The Enemy Below, Dick Powell, 1957

The Exiles, Kent Mackenzie, 1961

A Face in the Crowd, Elia Kazan, 1957

Five Star Final, Mervyn LeRoy, 1931

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt, 2019

The Friends of Eddie Coyle, Peter Yates, 1973

Gentleman’s Agreement, Elia Kazan, 1947

Gephyrophobia, Caroline Monnet, 2012

Ghost World, Terry Zwigoff, 2001

Girlhood, Céline Sciamma, 2014

Go Fish, Rose Troche, 1994

The Grass Is Greener, Stanley Donen, 1960

The Guitar Mongoloid, Ruben Östlund, 2004

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross, 2018

Hangover Square, John Brahm, 1945

Happy Hour, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2015

His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940

Home from the Hill, Vincente Minnelli, 1960

I Wake Up Screaming, H. Bruce Humberstone, 1941

Ikwé, Caroline Monnet, 2009

Involuntary, Ruben Östlund, 2008

It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934

Jazztime Tale, Michael Sporn, 1991

The Last Bread, Maria Rosa Badia, 2013

The Last Tycoon, Elia Kazan, 1976

Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944

Like, Garrett Bradley, 2016

Little Potato, Nathan M. Miller and Wes Hurley, 2017

The Lusty Men, Nicholas Ray, 1952

Man with the Gun, Richard Wilson, 1955

Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach, 2007

The Marzipan Pig, Michael Sporn, 1990

Meet John Doe, Frank Capra, 1941**

Mommie Dearest, Frank Perry, 1981

Mulholland Dr., David Lynch, 2001

The Mystery of Picasso, Henri-Georges Clouzot, 1956

Newsfront, Phillip Noyce, 1978

Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953

Night and the City, Jules Dassin, 1950

Nightmare Alley, Edmund Goulding, 1947

The Night of the Hunter, Charles Laughton, 1955

No Way Out, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950

Not as a Stranger, Stanley Kramer, 1955

Open City Mixtape, A. V. Rockwell, 2012

Panic in the Streets, Elia Kazan, 1950

Passion Fish, John Sayles, 1992

Pickup on South Street, Samuel Fuller, 1953

Pinky, Elia Kazan, 1949

Platinum Blonde, Frank Capra, 1931

Play, Ruben Östlund, 2011

Please Vote for Me, Weijun Chen, 2007

Privilege, Yvonne Rainer, 1990

Rachel and the Stranger, Norman Foster, 1948

The Red Pony, Lewis Milestone, 1949

Roberta, Caroline Monnet, 2014

Ryan’s Daughter, David Lean, 1970

Scandal Sheet, Phil Karlson, 1952

The Snake Pit, Anatole Litvak, 1948

Somewhere in the Night, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1946

Spartacus, Stanley Kubrick, 1960

The Swimmer, Frank Perry, 1968

The Three Faces of Eve, Nunnally Johnson, 1957

Third Shift, Anthony Banua-Simon, 2014

This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, 2019

This Property Is Condemned, Sydney Pollack, 1966

Thunder Road, Robert Mitchum, 1958

Till the End of Time, Edward Dmytryk, 1946

Track of the Cat, William A. Wellman, 1954

Trapped, Richard Fleischer, 1949

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, Lisa Immordino Vreeland, 2020

Tshiuetin, Caroline Monnet, 2016

Two Friends, Jane Campion, 1996

The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999

Viva Zapata!, Elia Kazan, 1952

Warchild, Caroline Monnet, 2010

Where Danger Lives, John Farrow, 1950

Where the Sidewalk Ends, Otto Preminger, 1950

Wild River, Elia Kazan, 1960

Woman of the Year, George Stevens, 1942

The Year of Living Dangerously, Peter Weir, 1982

**Available in the U.S. only