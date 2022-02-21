Rarely one finds a friend on the Criterion Channel—discounting the parasitic relationship we form with filmmakers, I mean—but it’s great seeing their March lineup give light to Sophy Romvari, the <bias>exceptionally talented</bias> filmmaker and curator whose work has perhaps earned comparisons to Agnès Varda and Chantal Akerman but charts its own path of history and reflection. It’s a good way to lead into an exceptionally strong month, featuring as it does numerous films by Pier Paolo Pasolini, the great Japanese documentarian Kazuo Hara, newfound cult classic Arrebato, and a number of Criterion editions.
On the last front we have The Age of Innocence, Bull Durham, A Raisin in the Sun, The Celebration, Merrily We Go to Hell, and Design for Living. There’s always something lingering on the watchlist, but it might have to wait a second longer—March is an opened floodgate.
See the full list of February titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.
The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993
Aferim!, Radu Jude, 2015
Amour, Michael Haneke, 2012**
An American Tragedy, Josef von Sternberg, 1931
Arabian Nights, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1974
Arrebato, Iván Zulueta, 1979
August at Akiko’s, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2018
The Balcony, Joseph Strick, 1963
The Band Wagon, Vincente Minnelli, 1953
The Bank Dick, Edward F. Cline, Ralph Ceder, 1940
The Boys in the Band, William Friedkin, 1970
Boys Don’t Cry, Kimberly Peirce, 1999
Bull Durham, Ron Shelton, 1988
The Canterbury Tales, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1972
The Celebration, Thomas Vinterberg, 1998
The Cheat, George Abbott, 1931
The Children’s Hour, William Wyler, 1961
Cockaboody, Faith Hubley, John Hubley, 1974
The Cocoanuts, Joseph Santley and Robert Florey, 1929
The Cool Lakes of Death, Nouchka van Brakel, 1982
The Counterfeiters, Stefan Ruzowitzky, 2007**
The Debut, Nouchka van Brakel, 1977
The Decameron, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1971
A Dedicated Life, Kazuo Hara, 1994
Design for Living, Ernst Lubitsch, 1933**
The Devil Is Driving, Benjamin Stoloff, 1932
Eggs, Faith Hubley and John Hubley, 1971
The Emperor’s Naked Army Marches On, Kazuo Hara, 1987
Eve’s Bayou, Kasi Lemmons, 1997**
The Exit of the Trains, Radu Jude, 2020
Extreme Private Eros: Love Song 1974, Kazuo Hara, 1974
Goodbye CP, Kazuo Hara, 1972
The Gospel According to St. Matthew, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1964
Grandma’s House, Sophy Romvari, 2018
The Hat, Faith Hubley and John Hubley, 1964
Hot Saturday, William A. Seiter, 1932
I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, Radu Jude, 2018
I Was a Simple Man, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2021
I’m No Angel, Wesley Ruggles, 1933
Il bell’Antonio, Mauro Bolognini, 1960
In a Better World, Susanne Bier, 2010**
In Dog Years, Sophy Romvari, 2019
Ingrid Caven: Music and Voice, Bertrand Bonello, 2012
Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica, Peter Webber, 2019
International House, A. Edward Sutherland, 1933
It’s Always Fair Weather, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1955
It’s Him, Sophy Romvari, 2017
Jazz on a Summer’s Day, Bert Stern and Aram Avakian, 1959
Jinn, Nijla Mu’min, 2018
Jitterbugs, Malcolm St. Clair, 1943
Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream, Frank Beauvais, 2019
Keep Rolling, Lim Chung Man, 2020
Kiss and Make-Up, Harlan Thompson, 1934
Ladies’ Man, Lothar Mendes, 1931
Layover, on the Shore, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2009
The Lives of Others, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006
Makoto: Or, Honesty, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2013
Mephisto, István Szabó, 1981
Merrily We Go to Hell, Dorothy Arzner, 1932
Million Dollar Legs, Edward F. Cline, 1932
Morocco, Josef von Sternberg, 1930
Murder at the Vanities, Mitchell Leisen, 1934
Murders in the Zoo, A. Edward Sutherland, 1933
Nine Behind, Sophy Romvari, 2016
No Man’s Land, Danis Tanović, 2001
Norman Norman, Sophy Romvari, 2018
Nowhere in Africa, Caroline Link, 2001**
Obake, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2011
Occasionally, I Saw Glimpses of Hawai‘i, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2016
Planet of the Apes, Franklin J. Schaffner, 1968
Porcile, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1969
Pumpkin Movie, Sophy Romvari, 2017
A Raisin in the Sun, Daniel Petrie, 1961
Remembrance of József Romvári, Sophy Romvari, 2020
Scarred Hearts, Radu Jude, 2016
Seasons, Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, 2015
Sennan Asbestos Disaster, Kazuo Hara, 2016
A Separation, Asghar Farhadi, 2011**
Sign o’ the Times, Prince, 1987
The Slipper and the Rose, Bryan Forbes, 1976
The Song Remains the Same, Peter Clifton and Joe Massot, 1976
Soul Power, Jeff Levy-Hinte, 2008**
a still place, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2020
Still Processing, Sophy Romvari, 2020
Stop Making Sense, Jonathan Demme, 1984
Suddenly, Honolulu, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2015
Suddenly, Honolulu, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2016
Tall Time Tales, Faith Hubley, 1992
Tea and Sympathy, Vincente Minnelli, 1956
These Three, William Wyler, 1936
This Day and Age, Cecil B. DeMille, 1933
This Is the Night, Frank Tuttle, 1932
Thriller, Sally Potter, 1979
Torch Singer, George Somnes, Alexander Hall, 1933
Trouble in Paradise, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932
Uppercase Print, Radu Jude, 2020
Urbanissimo, Faith Hubley, John Hubley, 1967
The Virtuous Sin, Louis J. Gasnier and George Cukor, 1930
Wattstax, Mel Stuart, 1973
We’re Leaving, Zachary Treitz, 2011
Windy Day, John Hubley, 1968
Witch Madness, Faith Hubley, 2000
The Witches, Mauro Bolognini, Vittorio De Sica, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Franco Rossi, and Luchino Visconti, 1967
Without You I’m Nothing, John Boskovich, 1990
A Woman Like Eve, Nouchka van Brakel, 1979
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Vittorio De Sica, 1963
Zuckerkandl!, John Hubley, 1968
**Available in the U.S. only