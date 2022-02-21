Rarely one finds a friend on the Criterion Channel—discounting the parasitic relationship we form with filmmakers, I mean—but it’s great seeing their March lineup give light to Sophy Romvari, the <bias>exceptionally talented</bias> filmmaker and curator whose work has perhaps earned comparisons to Agnès Varda and Chantal Akerman but charts its own path of history and reflection. It’s a good way to lead into an exceptionally strong month, featuring as it does numerous films by Pier Paolo Pasolini, the great Japanese documentarian Kazuo Hara, newfound cult classic Arrebato, and a number of Criterion editions.

On the last front we have The Age of Innocence, Bull Durham, A Raisin in the Sun, The Celebration, Merrily We Go to Hell, and Design for Living. There’s always something lingering on the watchlist, but it might have to wait a second longer—March is an opened floodgate.

See the full list of February titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993

Aferim!, Radu Jude, 2015

Amour, Michael Haneke, 2012**

An American Tragedy, Josef von Sternberg, 1931

Arabian Nights, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1974

Arrebato, Iván Zulueta, 1979

August at Akiko’s, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2018

The Balcony, Joseph Strick, 1963

The Band Wagon, Vincente Minnelli, 1953

The Bank Dick, Edward F. Cline, Ralph Ceder, 1940

The Boys in the Band, William Friedkin, 1970

Boys Don’t Cry, Kimberly Peirce, 1999

Bull Durham, Ron Shelton, 1988

The Canterbury Tales, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1972

The Celebration, Thomas Vinterberg, 1998

The Cheat, George Abbott, 1931

The Children’s Hour, William Wyler, 1961

Cockaboody, Faith Hubley, John Hubley, 1974

The Cocoanuts, Joseph Santley and Robert Florey, 1929

The Cool Lakes of Death, Nouchka van Brakel, 1982

The Counterfeiters, Stefan Ruzowitzky, 2007**

The Debut, Nouchka van Brakel, 1977

The Decameron, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1971

A Dedicated Life, Kazuo Hara, 1994

Design for Living, Ernst Lubitsch, 1933**

The Devil Is Driving, Benjamin Stoloff, 1932

Eggs, Faith Hubley and John Hubley, 1971

The Emperor’s Naked Army Marches On, Kazuo Hara, 1987

Eve’s Bayou, Kasi Lemmons, 1997**

The Exit of the Trains, Radu Jude, 2020

Extreme Private Eros: Love Song 1974, Kazuo Hara, 1974

Goodbye CP, Kazuo Hara, 1972

The Gospel According to St. Matthew, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1964

Grandma’s House, Sophy Romvari, 2018

The Hat, Faith Hubley and John Hubley, 1964

Hot Saturday, William A. Seiter, 1932

I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, Radu Jude, 2018

I Was a Simple Man, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2021

I’m No Angel, Wesley Ruggles, 1933

Il bell’Antonio, Mauro Bolognini, 1960

In a Better World, Susanne Bier, 2010**

In Dog Years, Sophy Romvari, 2019

Ingrid Caven: Music and Voice, Bertrand Bonello, 2012

Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica, Peter Webber, 2019

International House, A. Edward Sutherland, 1933

It’s Always Fair Weather, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1955

It’s Him, Sophy Romvari, 2017

Jazz on a Summer’s Day, Bert Stern and Aram Avakian, 1959

Jinn, Nijla Mu’min, 2018

Jitterbugs, Malcolm St. Clair, 1943

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream, Frank Beauvais, 2019

Keep Rolling, Lim Chung Man, 2020

Kiss and Make-Up, Harlan Thompson, 1934

Ladies’ Man, Lothar Mendes, 1931

Layover, on the Shore, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2009

The Lives of Others, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006

Makoto: Or, Honesty, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2013

Mephisto, István Szabó, 1981

Merrily We Go to Hell, Dorothy Arzner, 1932

Million Dollar Legs, Edward F. Cline, 1932

Morocco, Josef von Sternberg, 1930

Murder at the Vanities, Mitchell Leisen, 1934

Murders in the Zoo, A. Edward Sutherland, 1933

Nine Behind, Sophy Romvari, 2016

No Man’s Land, Danis Tanović, 2001

Norman Norman, Sophy Romvari, 2018

Nowhere in Africa, Caroline Link, 2001**

Obake, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2011

Occasionally, I Saw Glimpses of Hawai‘i, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2016

Planet of the Apes, Franklin J. Schaffner, 1968

Porcile, Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1969

Pumpkin Movie, Sophy Romvari, 2017

A Raisin in the Sun, Daniel Petrie, 1961

Remembrance of József Romvári, Sophy Romvari, 2020

Scarred Hearts, Radu Jude, 2016

Seasons, Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, 2015

Sennan Asbestos Disaster, Kazuo Hara, 2016

A Separation, Asghar Farhadi, 2011**

Sign o’ the Times, Prince, 1987

The Slipper and the Rose, Bryan Forbes, 1976

The Song Remains the Same, Peter Clifton and Joe Massot, 1976

Soul Power, Jeff Levy-Hinte, 2008**

a still place, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2020

Still Processing, Sophy Romvari, 2020

Stop Making Sense, Jonathan Demme, 1984

Suddenly, Honolulu, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2015

Suddenly, Honolulu, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2016

Tall Time Tales, Faith Hubley, 1992

Tea and Sympathy, Vincente Minnelli, 1956

These Three, William Wyler, 1936

This Day and Age, Cecil B. DeMille, 1933

This Is the Night, Frank Tuttle, 1932

Thriller, Sally Potter, 1979

Torch Singer, George Somnes, Alexander Hall, 1933

Trouble in Paradise, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

Uppercase Print, Radu Jude, 2020

Urbanissimo, Faith Hubley, John Hubley, 1967

The Virtuous Sin, Louis J. Gasnier and George Cukor, 1930

Wattstax, Mel Stuart, 1973

We’re Leaving, Zachary Treitz, 2011

Windy Day, John Hubley, 1968

Witch Madness, Faith Hubley, 2000

The Witches, Mauro Bolognini, Vittorio De Sica, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Franco Rossi, and Luchino Visconti, 1967

Without You I’m Nothing, John Boskovich, 1990

A Woman Like Eve, Nouchka van Brakel, 1979

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Vittorio De Sica, 1963

Zuckerkandl!, John Hubley, 1968

**Available in the U.S. only