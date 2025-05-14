When I spoke to Alan Rudolph a couple months ago, he confirmed that Criterion had sought to release his (incredible, essential) Remember My Name but were held up by music rights––a situation so complicated that a lawyer hired by the director himself simply gave up. I like to think something’s changed in less than 60 days: the Criterion Channel will stream Remember My Name as part of a quartet featuring Afterglow, Trouble In Mind, and Breakfast of Champions, the latter recently given a 4K restoration. It’s part of a retrospective-heavy month that also includes a 12-title Johnnie To series, numerous films by René Clair, highlights of Amy Holden Jones and Ougie Pak, and Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip saga in both television and theatrical editions. Meanwhile, Gene Hackman is celebrated with six titles.

One of those, Night Moves, gets a Criterion Edition; so do Les Blank’s A Poem Is a Naked Person and Claude Berri’s Jean de Florette / Manon of the Spring double-feature. Jane Schoenbrun has joined Michael Koresky to guest-curate a Queersighted focused on coming-of-age works ranging from Vincente Minnelli’s Tea and Sympathy to D.E.B.S., while Pride Month bring further LGBTQ+ programming via features (Alain Guiraudie, Gregg Araki, Stanley Kwan, Gus Van Sant, Todd Haynes, Chantal Akerman) and numerous shorts. Four films concerning Patricia Highsmight’s Ripley will stream, as does a fittingly timed series of pool-centric cinema.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:

3 Women, Robert Altman, 1977

Addams Family Values, Barry Sonnenfeld, 1993

Afterglow, Alan Rudolph, 1997

The Beaning, Sean McCoy, 2017

Big Ben Beat, Richard Ayoade, 2015

A Bigger Splash, Jack Hazan, 1973

Blind Detective, Johnnie To, 2013

Breakfast of Champions, Alan Rudolph, 1999

Breaking News, Johnnie To, 2004

Clytaemnestra, Ougie Pak, 2021

D.E.B.S., Angela Robinson, 2004

Deep End, Jerzy Skolimowski, 1970

Drug War, Johnnie To, 2012

Election, Johnnie To, 2005

Eureka, Nicolas Roeg, 1983

Exiled, Johnnie To, 2006

The French Connection, William Friedkin, 1971

Grace, Natalie Jasmine Harris, 2024

The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967

Gypsy 83, Todd Stephens, 2001

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Stephen Cone, 2015

Hide and Seek, Su Friedrich, 1996

Hummingbirds, Estefanía Contreras and Silvia del Carmen Castaños, 2023

The Italian Straw Hat, René Clair, 1928

It Happened Tomorrow, René Clair, 1944

Kill Zone 2, Soi Cheang, 2015

Life Without Principle, Johnnie To, 2011

Liz and the Blue Bird, Naoko Yamada, 2018

Love Letters, Amy Holden Jones, 1983

Mad Detective, Johnnie To, 2007*

The Man of My Dreams, Tristan Scott-Behrends, 2021

Mapplethorpe, Ondi Timoner, 2018

Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975

No Way Out, Roger Donaldson, 1987

Paris qui dort, René Clair, 1924

Poison, Todd Haynes, 1991

PTU, Johnnie To, 2003

Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets, Florian Habicht, 2014*

Quatorze juillet, René Clair, 1933

Red Card, Ougie Pak, 2023

Remember My Name, Alan Rudolph, 1978

Ripley’s Game, Liliana Cavani, 2002

The Royal Tenenbaums, Wes Anderson, 2001

Rude Boy, David Mingay and Jack Hazan, 1980

Scarecrow, Jerry Schatzberg, 1973

Sexy Beast, Jonathan Glazer, 2000

The Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982

Spacewoman, Richard Ayoade, 2018

Sunrise/Sunset, Ougie Pak, 2019

The Swimmer, Frank Perry, 1968

The Talented Mr. Ripley, Anthony Minghella, 1999*

Tea and Sympathy, Vincente Minnelli, 1956

Three, Johnnie To, 2016

The Trip, Michael Winterbottom, 2011*

The Trip to Greece, Michael Winterbottom, 2017*

The Trip to Italy, Michael Winterbottom, 2014*

The Trip to Spain, Michael Winterbottom, 2020*

Trouble in Mind, Alan Rudolph, 1985

Two Timid Souls, René Clair, 1928

Vermiglio, Maura Delpero, 2024

Vermont, Joseph Barglowski, 2023

*Available in the U.S. only