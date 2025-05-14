When I spoke to Alan Rudolph a couple months ago, he confirmed that Criterion had sought to release his (incredible, essential) Remember My Name but were held up by music rights––a situation so complicated that a lawyer hired by the director himself simply gave up. I like to think something’s changed in less than 60 days: the Criterion Channel will stream Remember My Name as part of a quartet featuring Afterglow, Trouble In Mind, and Breakfast of Champions, the latter recently given a 4K restoration. It’s part of a retrospective-heavy month that also includes a 12-title Johnnie To series, numerous films by René Clair, highlights of Amy Holden Jones and Ougie Pak, and Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip saga in both television and theatrical editions. Meanwhile, Gene Hackman is celebrated with six titles.
One of those, Night Moves, gets a Criterion Edition; so do Les Blank’s A Poem Is a Naked Person and Claude Berri’s Jean de Florette / Manon of the Spring double-feature. Jane Schoenbrun has joined Michael Koresky to guest-curate a Queersighted focused on coming-of-age works ranging from Vincente Minnelli’s Tea and Sympathy to D.E.B.S., while Pride Month bring further LGBTQ+ programming via features (Alain Guiraudie, Gregg Araki, Stanley Kwan, Gus Van Sant, Todd Haynes, Chantal Akerman) and numerous shorts. Four films concerning Patricia Highsmight’s Ripley will stream, as does a fittingly timed series of pool-centric cinema.
See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:
3 Women, Robert Altman, 1977
Addams Family Values, Barry Sonnenfeld, 1993
Afterglow, Alan Rudolph, 1997
The Beaning, Sean McCoy, 2017
Big Ben Beat, Richard Ayoade, 2015
A Bigger Splash, Jack Hazan, 1973
Blind Detective, Johnnie To, 2013
Breakfast of Champions, Alan Rudolph, 1999
Breaking News, Johnnie To, 2004
Clytaemnestra, Ougie Pak, 2021
D.E.B.S., Angela Robinson, 2004
Deep End, Jerzy Skolimowski, 1970
Drug War, Johnnie To, 2012
Election, Johnnie To, 2005
Eureka, Nicolas Roeg, 1983
Exiled, Johnnie To, 2006
The French Connection, William Friedkin, 1971
Grace, Natalie Jasmine Harris, 2024
The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967
Gypsy 83, Todd Stephens, 2001
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Stephen Cone, 2015
Hide and Seek, Su Friedrich, 1996
Hummingbirds, Estefanía Contreras and Silvia del Carmen Castaños, 2023
The Italian Straw Hat, René Clair, 1928
It Happened Tomorrow, René Clair, 1944
Kill Zone 2, Soi Cheang, 2015
Life Without Principle, Johnnie To, 2011
Liz and the Blue Bird, Naoko Yamada, 2018
Love Letters, Amy Holden Jones, 1983
Mad Detective, Johnnie To, 2007*
The Man of My Dreams, Tristan Scott-Behrends, 2021
Mapplethorpe, Ondi Timoner, 2018
Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975
No Way Out, Roger Donaldson, 1987
Paris qui dort, René Clair, 1924
Poison, Todd Haynes, 1991
PTU, Johnnie To, 2003
Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets, Florian Habicht, 2014*
Quatorze juillet, René Clair, 1933
Red Card, Ougie Pak, 2023
Remember My Name, Alan Rudolph, 1978
Ripley’s Game, Liliana Cavani, 2002
The Royal Tenenbaums, Wes Anderson, 2001
Rude Boy, David Mingay and Jack Hazan, 1980
Scarecrow, Jerry Schatzberg, 1973
Sexy Beast, Jonathan Glazer, 2000
The Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982
Spacewoman, Richard Ayoade, 2018
Sunrise/Sunset, Ougie Pak, 2019
The Swimmer, Frank Perry, 1968
The Talented Mr. Ripley, Anthony Minghella, 1999*
Tea and Sympathy, Vincente Minnelli, 1956
Three, Johnnie To, 2016
The Trip, Michael Winterbottom, 2011*
The Trip to Greece, Michael Winterbottom, 2017*
The Trip to Italy, Michael Winterbottom, 2014*
The Trip to Spain, Michael Winterbottom, 2020*
Trouble in Mind, Alan Rudolph, 1985
Two Timid Souls, René Clair, 1928
Vermiglio, Maura Delpero, 2024
Vermont, Joseph Barglowski, 2023
*Available in the U.S. only