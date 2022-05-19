Sometimes it’s like they read your mind—or just notice upcoming releases as you do. Whatever the case, I’m thrilled that the release of Terence Davies’ Benediction played (I assume!) some part in a full retro on the Criterion Channel this June, sad as I know that package will make me and anybody else who comes within ten feet of it. It’s among a handful of career retrospectives: they’ve also set a 12-film Judy Garland series populated by Berkeley and Minnelli, ten from Ulrike Ottinger, and four by Billy Wilder. But maybe their most adventurous idea in some time is a huge microbudget collection ranging from Ulmer’s Detour to Joel Potrykus’ Buzzard, fellow success stories—Nolan, Linklater, Jarmusch, Jia Zhangke—spread about.

Criterion Editions continue with Bertrand Tavernier’s Round Midnight, Double Indemnity, and Seconds, while Chameleon Street, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, and Fire Music make streaming premieres. And don’t sleep on “Queersighted: The Musical” programming Tsai Ming-liang’s The Hole, hopefully in a better-looking edition than we’ve had for decades

See the full list of June titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

Anything Goes, Lewis Milestone, 1936

Atlantis, Valentyn Vasyanovych, 2019

Babes in Arms, Busby Berkeley, 1939

Beauty and the Beast, Christophe Gans, 2014

Body Heat, Lawrence Kasdan, 1981

Chameleon Street, Wendell B. Harris Jr., 1989

Chamisso’s Shadow, Ulrike Ottinger, 2016

Charlatan, Agnieszka Holland, 2020

Children, Terence Davies, 1976

A Chorus Line, Richard Attenborough, 1985

Cinema Paradiso, Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988

Circumstance, Maryam Keshavarz, 2011

Cleopatra Jones, Jack Starrett, 1973

The Clock, Vincente Minnelli, 1945

The Darkside, Warwick Thornton, 2013

Death and Transfiguration, Terence Davies, 1983

The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Davies, 2011*

Distant Voices, Still Lives, Terence Davies, 1988*

Dorian Gray in the Mirror of the Yellow Press, Ulrike Ottinger, 1984

Double Indemnity, Billy Wilder, 1944

Easter Parade, Charles Walters, 1948

Fannie’s Film, Fronza Woods, 1982

Fire Music, Tom Surgal, 2018

Five Graves to Cairo, Billy Wilder, 1943

For Me and My Gal, Busby Berkeley, 1942

A Foreign Affair, Billy Wilder, 1948

Forbidden Planet, Fred M. Wilcox, 1956

Foxy Brown, Jack Hill, 1974

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Howard Hawks, 1953

Girl Crazy, Norman Taurog, Busby Berkeley, 1943

The Gospel of Eureka, Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher, 2018

Green Bush, Warwick Thornton, 2005

Hansel and Gretel, Len Talan, 1987

The Harvey Girls, George Sidney, 1946

Head On, Ana Kokkinos, 1998

The Hole, Tsai Ming-liang, 1998*

In the Good Old Summertime, Buster Keaton and Robert Z. Leonard, 1949

Joan of Arc of Mongolia, Ulrike Ottinger, 1989

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete, 2020*

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon, 2019*

Killing Time, Fronza Woods, 1979

Laocoon & Sons, Tabea Blumenschein and Ulrike Ottinger, 1975

Lilting, Hong Khaou, 2014

The Longest Day, Directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, and Bernhard Wicki, 1962

The Lost Weekend, Billy Wilder, 1945

Madame X: An Absolute Ruler, Ulrike Ottinger, 1977

Madonna and Child, Terence Davies, 1980

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, Mouly Surya, 2017

Meet Me in St. Louis, Vincente Minnelli, 1944

Mimi, Warwick Thornton, 2002

Nana, Warwick Thornton, 2007

The Neon Bible, Terence Davies, 1995

Of Time and the City, Terence Davies, 2008*

Owd Bob, Rodney Gibbons, 1998

Paris Calligrammes, Ulrike Ottinger, 2020

The Pirate, Vincente Minnelli, 1948

The Poseidon Adventure, Ronald Neame, 1972

Prater, Ulrike Ottinger, 2007

Presenting Lily Mars, Norman Taurog, 1943

A Quiet Passion, Terence Davies, 2016*

’Round Midnight, Bertrand Tavernier, 1986

Samson & Delilah, Warwick Thornton, 2009

Seconds, John Frankenheimer, 1966

Stud Life, Campbell Ex, 2012

Summer Stock, Charles Walters, 1950

Sweet Country, Warwick Thornton, 2017

Taiga, Ulrike Ottinger, 1992

Victor and Victoria, Reinhold Schünzel, 1933

Zero Patience, John Greyson, 1993*

Ziegfeld Girl, Robert Z. Leonard, 1941

*Available in the U.S. only