The Criterion Channel is closing the year out with a bang––they’ve announced their December lineup. Among the highlights are retrospectives on Yasujiro Ozu (featuring nearly 40 films!), Ousmane Sembène, Alfred Hitchcock (along with Kent Jones’ Hitchcock/Truffaut), and Parker Posey. Well-timed for the season is a holiday noir series that includes They Live By Night, Blast of Silence, Lady in the Lake, and more.

Other highlights are the recent restoration of Abel Gance’s La roue, an MGM Musicals series with introduction by Michael Koresky, Helena Wittmann’s riveting second feature Human Flowers of Flesh, the recent Sundance highlight The Mountains Are a Dream That Call To Me, the new restoration of The Cassandra Cat, Lynne Ramsay’s Morvern Callar, Wong Kar Wai’s The Grandmaster, and more.

See the lineup below and learn more here.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Terry Gilliam, 1988

An American in Paris, Vincente Minnelli, 1951

Animalicious, Mark Lewis, 1999

The Anniversary Party, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Alan Cumming, 2001

Anne Truitt, Working, Jem Cohen, 2009

Antoine/Milena, Sharon Lockhart, 2015

Backfire, Vincent Sherman, 1950

The Band Wagon, Vincente Minnelli, 1953

Basquiat, Julian Schnabel, 1996

Bell, Book and Candle, Richard Quine, 1958

The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock, 1963*

Blackmail, Alfred Hitchcock, 1929

Blast of Silence, Allen Baron, 1961*

Brigadoon, Vincente Minnelli, 1954*

Broadway Melody of 1940, Norman Taurog, 1940

Broken English, Zoe Cassavetes, 2007

Bronx, New York, November 2019, Kelly Reichardt, 2021

The Burial of Kojo, Blitz Bazawule, 2018

Cal State Long Beach, CA, January 2020, Kelly Reichardt, 2021

Cane Toads: An Unnatural History, 1988

Cane Toads: The Conquest, 2010

The Cassandra Cat, Vojtěch Jasný, 1963

Ceddo, Ousmane Sembène, 1977

Champagne, Alfred Hitchcock, 1928

Clockwatchers, Jill Sprecher, 1997

Cuba Libre, Albert Serra, 2013

Dear Chantal, Nicolás Pereda, 2021

Emitaï, Ousmane Sembène, 1971

Event Horizon, Paul W. S. Anderson, 1997*

For Me and My Gal, Busby Berkeley, 1942

For the Time Being, Deborah Stratman, 2021

The Foundation, P. Staff, 2015

The Grandmaster, Wong Kar Wai, 2013*

Guelwaar, Ousmane Sembène, 1992

Hitchcock/Truffaut, Kent Jones, 2015

The Harvey Girls, George Sidney, 1946

House of Games, David Mamet, 1987

The House of Yes, Mark Waters, 1997*

Human Flowers of Flesh, Helena Wittmann, 2022

I Wouldn’t Be In Your Shoes, William Nigh, 1948

It’s Always Fair Weather, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1955

Jean de Florette, Claude Berri, 1986

Josie and the Pussycats, Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, 2001*

Keeping Time, Darol Olu Kae, 2023

Lady in the Lake, Robert Montgomery, 1946

The Last Detail, Hal Ashby, 1973

Lawrence of Arabia, David Lean, 1962

Lifeboat, Alfred Hitchcock, 1944

Little Murders, Alan Arkin, 1971

Manon of the Spring, Claude Berri, 1986

The Man Who Knew Too Much, Alfred Hitchcock, 1956

Margaret, Kenneth Lonergan, 2011

Marnie, Alfred Hitchcock, 1964*

Meet John Doe, Frank Capra, 1941*

Morvern Callar, Lynne Ramsay, 2002*

The Mountains Are a Dream That Call to Me, Cedric Cheung-Lau, 2020

The Munekata Sisters, Yasujiro Ozu, 1950

Murder!, Alfred Hitchcock, 1930

Nadine Nortier, Gillian Garcia, 2022

The Natural History of the Chicken, Mark Lewis, 2000

Ned Rifle, Hal Hartley, 2014

Niaye, Ousmane Sembène, 1964

The Panic in Needle Park, Jerry Schatzberg, 1971

Party Girl, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, 1995

Personal Velocity, Rebecca Miller, 2002

The Pirate, Vincente Minnelli, 1948

Prisoner’s Cinema, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, 2013

Rat, Mark Lewis, 1998

Rear Window, Alfred Hitchcock, 1954

Remember the Night, Mitchell Leisen, 1940

Repeat Performance, Alfred L. Werker, 1947

Requiem for a Dream, Darren Aronofsky, 2000

Rich and Strange, Alfred Hitchcock, 1931

Roadblock, Harold Daniels, 1951

Rope, Alfred Hitchcock, 1948

La roue, Abel Gance, 1923

Saboteur, Alfred Hitchcock, 1942

Shadow of a Doubt, Alfred Hitchcock, 1943

The Skin Game, Alfred Hitchcock, 1931

SubUrbia, Richard Linklater, 1996

Summer Stock, Charles Walters, 1950

The Trouble with Harry, Alfred Hitchcock, 1955

They Live by Night, Nicholas Ray, 1948

Torn Curtain, Alfred Hitchcock, 1966

Under the Heavens, Gustavo Milan, 2020

Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock, 1958

We Were Lost in Our Country, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, 2019

Xala, Ousmane Sembène, 1975

*Available in the U.S. only