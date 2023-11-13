The Criterion Channel is closing the year out with a bang––they’ve announced their December lineup. Among the highlights are retrospectives on Yasujiro Ozu (featuring nearly 40 films!), Ousmane Sembène, Alfred Hitchcock (along with Kent Jones’ Hitchcock/Truffaut), and Parker Posey. Well-timed for the season is a holiday noir series that includes They Live By Night, Blast of Silence, Lady in the Lake, and more.
Other highlights are the recent restoration of Abel Gance’s La roue, an MGM Musicals series with introduction by Michael Koresky, Helena Wittmann’s riveting second feature Human Flowers of Flesh, the recent Sundance highlight The Mountains Are a Dream That Call To Me, the new restoration of The Cassandra Cat, Lynne Ramsay’s Morvern Callar, Wong Kar Wai’s The Grandmaster, and more.
See the lineup below and learn more here.
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Terry Gilliam, 1988
An American in Paris, Vincente Minnelli, 1951
Animalicious, Mark Lewis, 1999
The Anniversary Party, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Alan Cumming, 2001
Anne Truitt, Working, Jem Cohen, 2009
Antoine/Milena, Sharon Lockhart, 2015
Backfire, Vincent Sherman, 1950
The Band Wagon, Vincente Minnelli, 1953
Basquiat, Julian Schnabel, 1996
Bell, Book and Candle, Richard Quine, 1958
The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock, 1963*
Blackmail, Alfred Hitchcock, 1929
Blast of Silence, Allen Baron, 1961*
Brigadoon, Vincente Minnelli, 1954*
Broadway Melody of 1940, Norman Taurog, 1940
Broken English, Zoe Cassavetes, 2007
Bronx, New York, November 2019, Kelly Reichardt, 2021
The Burial of Kojo, Blitz Bazawule, 2018
Cal State Long Beach, CA, January 2020, Kelly Reichardt, 2021
Cane Toads: An Unnatural History, 1988
Cane Toads: The Conquest, 2010
The Cassandra Cat, Vojtěch Jasný, 1963
Ceddo, Ousmane Sembène, 1977
Champagne, Alfred Hitchcock, 1928
Clockwatchers, Jill Sprecher, 1997
Cuba Libre, Albert Serra, 2013
Dear Chantal, Nicolás Pereda, 2021
Emitaï, Ousmane Sembène, 1971
Event Horizon, Paul W. S. Anderson, 1997*
For Me and My Gal, Busby Berkeley, 1942
For the Time Being, Deborah Stratman, 2021
The Foundation, P. Staff, 2015
The Grandmaster, Wong Kar Wai, 2013*
Guelwaar, Ousmane Sembène, 1992
Hitchcock/Truffaut, Kent Jones, 2015
The Harvey Girls, George Sidney, 1946
House of Games, David Mamet, 1987
The House of Yes, Mark Waters, 1997*
Human Flowers of Flesh, Helena Wittmann, 2022
I Wouldn’t Be In Your Shoes, William Nigh, 1948
It’s Always Fair Weather, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1955
Jean de Florette, Claude Berri, 1986
Josie and the Pussycats, Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, 2001*
Keeping Time, Darol Olu Kae, 2023
Lady in the Lake, Robert Montgomery, 1946
The Last Detail, Hal Ashby, 1973
Lawrence of Arabia, David Lean, 1962
Lifeboat, Alfred Hitchcock, 1944
Little Murders, Alan Arkin, 1971
Manon of the Spring, Claude Berri, 1986
The Man Who Knew Too Much, Alfred Hitchcock, 1956
Margaret, Kenneth Lonergan, 2011
Marnie, Alfred Hitchcock, 1964*
Meet John Doe, Frank Capra, 1941*
Morvern Callar, Lynne Ramsay, 2002*
The Mountains Are a Dream That Call to Me, Cedric Cheung-Lau, 2020
The Munekata Sisters, Yasujiro Ozu, 1950
Murder!, Alfred Hitchcock, 1930
Nadine Nortier, Gillian Garcia, 2022
The Natural History of the Chicken, Mark Lewis, 2000
Ned Rifle, Hal Hartley, 2014
Niaye, Ousmane Sembène, 1964
The Panic in Needle Park, Jerry Schatzberg, 1971
Party Girl, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, 1995
Personal Velocity, Rebecca Miller, 2002
The Pirate, Vincente Minnelli, 1948
Prisoner’s Cinema, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, 2013
Rat, Mark Lewis, 1998
Rear Window, Alfred Hitchcock, 1954
Remember the Night, Mitchell Leisen, 1940
Repeat Performance, Alfred L. Werker, 1947
Requiem for a Dream, Darren Aronofsky, 2000
Rich and Strange, Alfred Hitchcock, 1931
Roadblock, Harold Daniels, 1951
Rope, Alfred Hitchcock, 1948
La roue, Abel Gance, 1923
Saboteur, Alfred Hitchcock, 1942
Shadow of a Doubt, Alfred Hitchcock, 1943
The Skin Game, Alfred Hitchcock, 1931
SubUrbia, Richard Linklater, 1996
Summer Stock, Charles Walters, 1950
The Trouble with Harry, Alfred Hitchcock, 1955
They Live by Night, Nicholas Ray, 1948
Torn Curtain, Alfred Hitchcock, 1966
Under the Heavens, Gustavo Milan, 2020
Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock, 1958
We Were Lost in Our Country, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, 2019
Xala, Ousmane Sembène, 1975
*Available in the U.S. only