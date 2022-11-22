Holidays loom, but don’t fear TBS marathons of A Christmas Story. If, like me, you once enacted some good and let studio classics stream on Criterion during family Christmas, you know the trip home will be easier with December’s additions. (People at Criterion: please don’t report me for logging into multiple devices.) As family arrives, drinks are downed, and questions about what you’ve been up to are stumbled through it’ll be nice to stream their “Screwball Comedy Classics” series—25 titles (His Girl Friday, The Awful Truth, To Be or Not to Be) meeting some deep cuts ($10 via Venmo if you’ve recently watched It Happens Every Spring).

Personally I’m most excited about the 11 movies in “Snow Westerns,” going as far back as The Secret of Convict Lake, as recently as Ravenous, with the likes of Wellman, Peckinpah, and Corbucci in-between. I personally cannot stand soccer but I appreciate the World Cup giving occasion for a series that includes Infinite Football and Shaolin Soccer. Meanwhile: Jafar Panahi’s The White Balloon, The Mirror, and Offside will stream; Tootsie, Exotica, and McCabe & Mrs. Miller get Criterion Editions; and Marx Can Wait, Clara Sola, and Cane Fire make their streaming premieres.

See the full list below:

All the Crows in the World, Tang Yi, 2021

American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999

April and the Extraordinary World, Christian Desmares and Franck Ekinci, 2015*

Artaud Double Bill, Atom Egoyan, 2007*

The Awful Truth, Leo McCarey, 1937

Bad Night for the Blues, Chris Shepherd, 2010

Ball of Fire, Howard Hawks, 1941

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert, 2017

Bluebeard’s Eighth Wife, Ernst Lubitsch, 1938

The Broker, Azadi Moghadam, 2018

Celluloid Man, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, 2012

Christine, John Carpenter, 1983

Day of the Outlaw, André de Toth, 1959

Diamantino, Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt, 2018*

Easy Living, Mitchell Leisen, 1937

En passant, Atom Egoyan, 1991*

The Far Country, Anthony Mann, 1954

Freedom Fields, Naziha Arebi, 2018

The Girls, Mai Zetterling, 1968

The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, Wim Wenders, 1972

The Great Silence, Sergio Corbucci, 1968

Gregory’s Girl, Bill Forsyth, 1980

Hail the Conquering Hero, Preston Sturges, 1944

The Headhunter’s Daughter, Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, 2022

Here the Seats Are Vacant, Shiva Sanjari, 2016

His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940

Holiday, George Cukor, 1938

Infinite Football, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2018

It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934

It Happens Every Spring, Lloyd Bacon, 1949

The Lady Eve, Preston Sturges, 1941

Little Big Man, Arthur Penn, 1970

Love Is News, Tay Garnett, 1937

Loving Couples, Mai Zetterling, 1964

McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Robert Altman, 1971

Me and My Gal, Raoul Walsh, 1932

Midnight, Mitchell Leisen, 1939

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, Preston Sturges, 1944

Mirage, Szabolcs Hajdu, 2014

The More the Merrier, George Stevens, 1943

Murder, He Says, George Marshall, 1945

My Man Godfrey, Gregory La Cava, 1936

Night Games, Mai Zetterling, 1966

The Palm Beach Story, Preston Sturges, 1942

Peep Show, Atom Egoyan, 1981*

Platform, Sahar Mosayebi, 2021

Poetry, Lee Chang-dong, 2010

Radiograph of a Family, Firouzeh Khosravani, 2020

Ravenous, Antonia Bird, 1999

Rhubarb, Arthur Lubin, 1951

Ride the High Country, Sam Peckinpah, 1962

The Second Game, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2014

The Secret of Convict Lake, Michael Gordon, 1951

Shaolin Soccer, Stephen Chow, 2001

Spettacolo, Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen, 2017

Tattoo, Farhad Delaram, 2019

Theodora Goes Wild, Richard Boleslawski, 1936

Three Wishes for Cinderella, Václav Vorlíček, 1973

Tootsie, Sydney Pollack, 1982

Track of the Cat, William A. Wellman, 1954

Trouble in Paradise, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932

Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934

The White Wall, Stig Björkman, 1975

The Wild North, Andrew Marton, 1952

You Never Can Tell, Lou Breslow, 1951

Premiering December 5

Marx Can Wait, Marco Bellocchio, 2021

Premiering December 12

Cane Fire, Anthony Banua-Simon, 2020

Premiering December 14

Clara sola, Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, 2021

*Available in the U.S. only