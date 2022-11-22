Holidays loom, but don’t fear TBS marathons of A Christmas Story. If, like me, you once enacted some good and let studio classics stream on Criterion during family Christmas, you know the trip home will be easier with December’s additions. (People at Criterion: please don’t report me for logging into multiple devices.) As family arrives, drinks are downed, and questions about what you’ve been up to are stumbled through it’ll be nice to stream their “Screwball Comedy Classics” series—25 titles (His Girl Friday, The Awful Truth, To Be or Not to Be) meeting some deep cuts ($10 via Venmo if you’ve recently watched It Happens Every Spring).
Personally I’m most excited about the 11 movies in “Snow Westerns,” going as far back as The Secret of Convict Lake, as recently as Ravenous, with the likes of Wellman, Peckinpah, and Corbucci in-between. I personally cannot stand soccer but I appreciate the World Cup giving occasion for a series that includes Infinite Football and Shaolin Soccer. Meanwhile: Jafar Panahi’s The White Balloon, The Mirror, and Offside will stream; Tootsie, Exotica, and McCabe & Mrs. Miller get Criterion Editions; and Marx Can Wait, Clara Sola, and Cane Fire make their streaming premieres.
See the full list below and more at
All the Crows in the World, Tang Yi, 2021
American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999
April and the Extraordinary World, Christian Desmares and Franck Ekinci, 2015*
Artaud Double Bill, Atom Egoyan, 2007*
The Awful Truth, Leo McCarey, 1937
Bad Night for the Blues, Chris Shepherd, 2010
Ball of Fire, Howard Hawks, 1941
The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert, 2017
Bluebeard’s Eighth Wife, Ernst Lubitsch, 1938
The Broker, Azadi Moghadam, 2018
Celluloid Man, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, 2012
Christine, John Carpenter, 1983
Day of the Outlaw, André de Toth, 1959
Diamantino, Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt, 2018*
Easy Living, Mitchell Leisen, 1937
En passant, Atom Egoyan, 1991*
The Far Country, Anthony Mann, 1954
Freedom Fields, Naziha Arebi, 2018
The Girls, Mai Zetterling, 1968
The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick, Wim Wenders, 1972
The Great Silence, Sergio Corbucci, 1968
Gregory’s Girl, Bill Forsyth, 1980
Hail the Conquering Hero, Preston Sturges, 1944
The Headhunter’s Daughter, Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, 2022
Here the Seats Are Vacant, Shiva Sanjari, 2016
His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940
Holiday, George Cukor, 1938
Infinite Football, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2018
It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934
It Happens Every Spring, Lloyd Bacon, 1949
The Lady Eve, Preston Sturges, 1941
Little Big Man, Arthur Penn, 1970
Love Is News, Tay Garnett, 1937
Loving Couples, Mai Zetterling, 1964
McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Robert Altman, 1971
Me and My Gal, Raoul Walsh, 1932
Midnight, Mitchell Leisen, 1939
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, Preston Sturges, 1944
Mirage, Szabolcs Hajdu, 2014
The More the Merrier, George Stevens, 1943
Murder, He Says, George Marshall, 1945
My Man Godfrey, Gregory La Cava, 1936
Night Games, Mai Zetterling, 1966
The Palm Beach Story, Preston Sturges, 1942
Peep Show, Atom Egoyan, 1981*
Platform, Sahar Mosayebi, 2021
Poetry, Lee Chang-dong, 2010
Radiograph of a Family, Firouzeh Khosravani, 2020
Ravenous, Antonia Bird, 1999
Rhubarb, Arthur Lubin, 1951
Ride the High Country, Sam Peckinpah, 1962
The Second Game, Corneliu Porumboiu, 2014
The Secret of Convict Lake, Michael Gordon, 1951
Shaolin Soccer, Stephen Chow, 2001
Spettacolo, Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen, 2017
Tattoo, Farhad Delaram, 2019
Theodora Goes Wild, Richard Boleslawski, 1936
Three Wishes for Cinderella, Václav Vorlíček, 1973
Tootsie, Sydney Pollack, 1982
Track of the Cat, William A. Wellman, 1954
Trouble in Paradise, Ernst Lubitsch, 1932
Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934
The White Wall, Stig Björkman, 1975
The Wild North, Andrew Marton, 1952
You Never Can Tell, Lou Breslow, 1951
Premiering December 5
Marx Can Wait, Marco Bellocchio, 2021
Premiering December 12
Cane Fire, Anthony Banua-Simon, 2020
Premiering December 14
Clara sola, Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, 2021
*Available in the U.S. only