One of my great memories from the, put one way, debatable year of 2020 was Criterion Channel’s “’70s Horror,” a program that did what it said on the tin while offering discoveries aplenty—Texas Chain Saw next to Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, Deathdream given equal prominence as The Wicker Man. It is of course a delight to see they’re picking up their own baton with next month’s “’80s Horror,” which again runs a canon-to-obscurity gamut. Scanners, Near Dark, and Prince of Darkness will of course appear, but I’d just as soon direct people to Wolfen, Society, and The Keep—which made my jaw drop just a bit, given how averse Michael Mann seems towards any exhibition of it.

Criterion have released a nifty trailer encapsulating the spooks and scares to come. Find it below, as well as the full list of titles and more on the Criterion Channel.

Inferno, Dario Argento, 1980

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne, Walerian Borowczyk, 1981

Dead & Buried, Gary Sherman, 1981

The House by the Cemetery, Lucio Fulci, 1981

The Funhouse, Tobe Hooper, 1981

Strange Behavior, Michael Laughlin, 1981

Wolfen, Michael Wadleigh, 1981

Scanners, David Cronenberg, 1981

Road Games, Richard Franklin, 1981

The Fan, Ed Bianchi, 1981

Basket Case, Frank Henenlotter, 1982

Next of Kin, Tony Williams, 1982

Cat People, Paul Schrader, 1982

Q: The Winged Serpent, Larry Cohen, 1982

The Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982

The Keep, Michael Mann, 1983

The Hunger, Tony Scott, 1983*

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, John McNaughton, 1986

The Hidden, Jack Sholder, 1987

Prince of Darkness, John Carpenter, 1987

White of the Eye, Donald Cammell, 1987

Near Dark, Kathryn Bigelow, 1987

The Vanishing, George Sluizer, 1988

Brain Damage, Frank Henenlotter, 1988

Dream Demon, Harley Cokeliss, 1988

The Blob, Chuck Russell, 1988

Lair of the White Worm, Ken Russell, 1988

Vampire’s Kiss, Robert Bierman, 1989

Society, Brian Yuzna, 1989

Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Shinya Tsukamoto, 1989

*Available November 1