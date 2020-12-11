One of the most esteemed film journalism outlets, BFI’s Sight & Sound, have delivered their list of the 50 best films of 2020. Topping the chart is Steve McQueen’s euphoric Lovers Rock, marking his second #1 ranking after Hunger.

As for the rest of the top 10, it’s dominated by female filmmakers, with 7 entries directed by women, including their #2 entry, and my personal favorite film of the year: Garrett Bradley’s Time. New films by Kelly Reichardt, Charlie Kaufman, Kirsten Johnson, Eliza Hittman, Tsai Ming-liang, and more round out the rest of the top 10.

Check out the top 20 below, followed by a link to the full top 50.

1. LOVERS ROCK (Dir. Steve McQueen)

2. TIME (Dir. Garrett Bradley)

3. FIRST COW (Dir. Kelly Reichardt)

4. I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS (Dir. Charlie Kaufman)

5. SAINT MAUD (Dir. Rose Glass)

6. DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD (Dir. Kirsten Johnson)

7. NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS (Dir. Eliza Hittman)

8. NOMADLAND (Dir. Chloe Zhao)

9. ROCKS (Dir. Sarah Gavron)

10. DAYS (RIZI) (Dir. Tsai Ming-liang)

11. BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS (Dir. Bill Ross IV & Turner Ross)

12. DA 5 BLOODS (Dir. Spike Lee)

13. MANGROVE (Dir. Steve McQueen)

14. THE ASSISTANT (Dir. Kitty Green)

15. SHIRLEY (Dir. Josephine Decker)

16. DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPOA (Dir. Spike Lee)

17. BACURAU (Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles)

18. THE WOMAN WHO RAN (Dir. Hong Sangsoo)

19. WOLFWALKERS (Dir. Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart)

20. KAJILLIONAIRE (Dir. Miranda July)

Explore the full top 50 here.