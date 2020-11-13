The Criterion Collection continues 2021 with a recently rediscovered classic, an established tenet of the conspiracy genre, a horribly underrepresented African filmmaker (evergreen), and two by Ramin Bahrani. Respectfully, those are: Joyce Chopra’s Smooth Talk; Alan J. Pakula’s The Parallax View; Ousmane Sembène’s Mandabi; as well as Bahrani’s Chop Shop and Man Push Cart.

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Joyce Chopra, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Conversation among Chopra, author Joyce Carol Oates, and actor Laura Dern from the 2020 New York Film Festival, moderated by TCM host Alicia Malone

New interview with Chopra

New interview with production designer David Wasco

KPFK Pacifica Radio interview with Chopra from 1985

Joyce at 34 (1972), Girls at 12 (1975), and Clorae and Albie (1976), three short films by Chopra

Audio reading of the 1966 Life magazine article “The Pied Piper of Tucson,” which inspired the short story by Oates

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by poet Honor Moore, a 1986 New York Times article by Oates about the adaptation, and Oates’s 1966 short story “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?”

New cover Vincent Topazio

New, restored 4K digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New introduction by filmmaker Alex Cox

Interviews with director Alan J. Pakula from 1974 and 1995

New program on cinematographer Gordon Willis featuring an interview with Willis from 2004

New interview with Jon Boorstin, assistant to Pakula on The Parallax View

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Nathan Heller and a 1974 interview with Pakula

New cover by Adam Maida

New 4K restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Introduction by film scholar Aboubakar Sanogo

Conversation from 2020 with author and screenwriter Boubacar Boris Diop and sociologist and feminist activist Marie Angélique Savané

Praise Song, a new program about director Ousmane Sembène featuring outtakes from the 2015 documentary Sembène! of interviews with author and activist Angela Davis, musician Youssou N’Dour, filmmaker and scholar Manthia Diawara, and many others

Tauw, a 1970 short film by Sembène

New English subtitle translation by Sembène biographer Samba Gadjigo

PLUS: An essay by critic and scholar Tiana Reid and excerpts from a 1969 interview with Sembène

New cover by Ify Chiejina

High-definition digital master, supervised and approved by director Ramin Bahrani, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2005 featuring Bahrani, director of photography Michael Simmonds, assistant director Nicholas Elliott, and actor Ahmad Razvi

New conversation among Bahrani, Elliott, and Razvi on the making of the film

New conversation between Bahrani and scholar Hamid Dabashi on the origins of the film and Bahrani’s cinematic influences

Backgammon, a 1998 short film by Bahrani

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Bilge Ebiri

New cover by La Moutique