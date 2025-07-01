Following the sensation that was The Worst Person in the World, Danish-Norwegian director Joachim Trier returned to Cannes Film Festival with Sentimental Value, a story of family and filmmaking that earned him the Cannes Grand Prix. Led by Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, NEON has set a November 7 release for the film and has now debuted the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”

Luke Hicks said in his review, “Like all of Trier’s features, Sentimental Value is co-written by Eskil Vogt. Their screenplay is magnetic in how it draws viewers towards something so mundane without ever saying too little or too much. It’s a talky film; that’s not typically a compliment, but here the talking is a treat, and one that could help any viewer unpack some of their own family trauma. The talking could, in fact, go on much longer. The characters are so fleshed-out, the diction so lived-in, the backstories and present stories so engaging. Their conversations seem less like scripted scenes than real moments lucky to have been captured.”

See the trailer below.