A major winner at Cannes; a selection at NYFF, Sundance, TIFF, BFI London, and Sundance; a forthcoming release on The Criterion Collection; among numerous best-of-the-year lists, including our own. Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World has earned quite a bit of attention since its debut this past summer, but you may be wondering when you’ll actually get a chance to see it. After a quiet awards-qualifying run last fall, NEON will now finally release the coming-of-age drama on February 4 and a new trailer has landed.

In our year-end feature, Michael Frank said, “Opening on a golden shot of Oslo, with Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve filling the center of the screen as late-20s Julie, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World thrives on the messiness of young adulthood. Trier finds understanding within moments of overwhelming feeling, impulsion brought on by the idea of stasis—a criminal idea to those, like Julie, who don’t have it all figured out. The Norwegian director celebrates that chaos. Her love burns bright and burns out, sequences of time stopping and hallucinogenic trips—along with naturalistic chapters watching the passing moments within someone’s life, like a weekend getaway, work party, or parent’s inaction. A world-class Reinsve holds it all together with some help from an outstanding Anders Danielsen Lie, bringing lightness and solemnity to every breath, balancing this romantic comedy with a genuine, reflective performance amidst Trier’s most accessible work.”

See the trailer below.

The Worst Person in the World opens on February 4.