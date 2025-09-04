NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Edward Yang’s Yi Yi begins screening in a new 4K restoration; Shinji Sōmai’s The Friends (watch our trailer debut) and In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on New Orleans before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina includes films by Spike Lee’s When the Levees Broke; the Michael Caine retrospective continues with films by Christopher Nolan, Ivan Passer, Joseph L. Mankiewicz and more.

IFC Center

Linda Linda Linda begins playing in a new restoration; films by John Woo and Tsui Hark screen in Hong Kong Cinema Classics; a retrospective IFC’s 20th anniversary includes Enter the Void; Diva continues in a new restoration; Candyman and Excalibur show late.

Paris Theater

Big & Loud brings Dune, Dunkirk, Lawrence of Arabia, Play Time, and The Doors on 70mm; The Terminator plays in a cyberpunk series.

Film Forum

Four Nights of a Dreamer plays in a new restoration; Camp de Thiaroye, The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, and a 35mm print of Sullivan’s Travels screen; Cinderella plays on Sunday morning.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Films by John Waters, Robert Altman, George Cukor, Jacques Tati, and more play in a series of Paul Reubens’ favorite films.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Charlie Chaplin and Maya Deren play in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

Films by Buñuel, Scorsese, Spielberg, and the Coen brothers play in the series Nightmare Comedies.

Nitehawk Cinema

Son of the White Mare and a print of Jackass: The Movie play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Dirty Harry, The Lineup, The Life Aquatic, Madame Wang’s, Spike of Bensonhurst, and The Matrix play on 35mm; Don Siegel, Romy Schneider, and Paul Morrissey retrospectives, Happy Together, Every Man for Himself, start while Nothing But Light, Class Rules, and In ‘Scope and Color continue.