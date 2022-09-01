NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

“Working Class Musicals” examines the most lavish expressions from a ground level, featuring Cherbourg, Chantal Akerman, West Side Story x2, and more.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers 35mm prints of Johnny Guitar, Jennifer’s Body, and Woman in the Dunes.

Film Forum

“Loving Highsmith” begins with Purple Noon, Strangers on a Train, and The American Friend; Alain Resnias’ The War Is Over continues and Carnal Knowledge, restored, begins a run.

Japan Society

Kihachi Okamoto’s Kill! plays on 35mm this Friday.

Film at Lincoln Center

As the Three Colors: Red restoration continues, The Wiz has a free outdoor screening this Friday on Governor’s Island.

Paris Theater

Kurosawa’s Ran plays exclusively through the weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

Streets of Fire, Licorice Pizza, Tron and Sleeping Beauty play on 70mm this weekend, while a series of zombie films screen.

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns, including a stunning print of My Blueberry Nights; the 4K Daisies restoration continues, as do the new restorations of Heat and Lost Highway; Bottle Rocket, Aliens, Blue Velvet, El Topo, Taxi Driver, and Ghost World also play.