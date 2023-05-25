NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center
Béla Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies begins showing in a long-overdue restoration.

Roxy Cinema
A new 35mm print of Philippe Garrel’s Nico-scored The Inner Scar screens this weekend, as does a print of Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast; The Heartbreak Kid and 4K restoration of Dogville play, while “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image
A 35mm print of Blow Out leads the pack on “See It Big: Summer Movies,” while Morocco and The Fly play in a queer cinema series.

Anthology Film Archives
An Udo Kier retrospective continues; Dreyer plays in Essential Cinema.

IFC Center
The David Lynch retrospective continues; Party Girl plays in new 4K restorations, while A Clockwork OrangeThey Live, and Aliens have late showings; João Pedro Rodrigues’ O Fantasma plays on Saturday.

Film Forum
retrospective on New York movies is underway, featuring Sergio LeoneCassavetesHitchcock, Woody Allen, and AkermanNewsies plays this Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art
Liza Béar’s rarely shown Force of Circumstance begins screening in a 4K restoration.

BAM
Party Girl screens in a 4K restoration.

