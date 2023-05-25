NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Béla Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies begins showing in a long-overdue restoration.

Roxy Cinema

A new 35mm print of Philippe Garrel’s Nico-scored The Inner Scar screens this weekend, as does a print of Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast; The Heartbreak Kid and 4K restoration of Dogville play, while “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A 35mm print of Blow Out leads the pack on “See It Big: Summer Movies,” while Morocco and The Fly play in a queer cinema series.

Anthology Film Archives

An Udo Kier retrospective continues; Dreyer plays in Essential Cinema.

IFC Center

The David Lynch retrospective continues; Party Girl plays in new 4K restorations, while A Clockwork Orange, They Live, and Aliens have late showings; João Pedro Rodrigues’ O Fantasma plays on Saturday.

Film Forum

A retrospective on New York movies is underway, featuring Sergio Leone, Cassavetes, Hitchcock, Woody Allen, and Akerman; Newsies plays this Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

Liza Béar’s rarely shown Force of Circumstance begins screening in a 4K restoration.

BAM

Party Girl screens in a 4K restoration.