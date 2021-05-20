After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Paris Theater

The late Monte Hellman’s masterpiece Two-Lane Blacktop plays in 35mm on Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center

The long-lost, newly restored George A. Romero feature The Amusement Park is now playing.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Fabulous Baker Boys plays in 35mm on Saturday. Read Matthew Eng on Michell Pfeiffer’s performance from his recent feature:

Pfeiffer egregiously lost an easy Oscar years earlier to Driving Miss Daisy’s sentimental favorite Jessica Tandy, despite claiming every major critics’ prize for playing escort-turned-lounge-singer Susie Diamond in The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989). Slinking on the piano in a backless red dress while purring “Makin’ Whoopee” remains one of the more memorable scenes of Pfeiffer’s career, but the heart of the performance is the character’s wounded pride as she defends her years of sex work against the heartless derision of Jeff Bridges’ piano man, for whom she croons and cares deeply.

9 to 5 also plays on Saturday. Along with the reopening of their 2001: A Space Odyssey exhibition, they are screening the sci-fi masterpiece and The Killing. As part of “See It Big: The Return!”, Vertigo is also playing.

Quad Cinema

Bruno Barreto’s Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands returns.

Film at Lincoln Center

World of Wong Kar Wai, featuring new restorations from the legendary Hong Kong director, continues while the new restoration of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror is playing daily.

Film Forum

The new 4K restorations of Jacques Deray’s La Piscine and Melvin Van Peebles’ The Story of a Three–Day Pass are playing daily.

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

The Departed, Monster Squad, The Return of the King, and more play.

Various Theaters

Stand By Me plays in celebration of its 35th anniversary.