NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Three Colors: Red restoration debuts as Three Colors: Blue and Three Colors: White continue.

Paris Theater

Prints of High and Low, The Haunting, and The World According to Garp play in a “Directors Selects” series, which also offers Coppola’s Dracula.

Film Forum

To mark the great Alain Resnias’ centennial, a massive retrospective continues with Marienbad, Hiroshima, Je t’aime, je t’aime, and some of his lesser-seen (but no less great) features—The War Is Over and Stavisky—while Dr. Strangelove plays.

BAM

Obayashi’s Anti-War Trilogy—Hanagatami, Seven Weeks, and Casting Blossoms to the Sky—has screenings this weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

Tron and Sleeping Beauty play on 70mm this weekend, while a series of zombie films screen.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers 35mm prints of Bitter Moon, Jennifer’s Body, and Cat People, while City Dudes returns on Saturday and Jack Smith’s Normal Love plays on 16mm this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A George Miller retrospective continues; Essential Cinema has Cocteau.

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; the 4K Daisies restoration has begun, while the new restorations of Heat and Lost Highway continues; The Shining, Alien, Aliens, El Topo, and Taxi Driver have late showings; Ghost World shows.