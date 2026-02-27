NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

The World of Black Film features Malcolm X, Daughters of the Dust, Set It Off, Black Orpheus, and more.

Film Forum

Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest begins playing in a new restoration; Snow White shows on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A Raymond Depardon retrospective continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings Spirited Away and Werckmeister Harmonies.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Ozu, Renoir, Murnau, Rossellini, and Pudovkin screen on 35mm in Essential Cinema.

Roxy Cinema

A 4K restoration of The Gambler screens Friday and Sunday; Crash shows on 35mm on Friday, while An Aria on Gazes plays Saturday and Béla Tarr’s Damnation is presented Sunday.

Paris Theater

Night Train screens on Saturday.

IFC Center

Cruising, Crouching Tiger, The Fall, and The Piano Teacher play late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Pulp Fiction plays early on 35mm.

Metrograph

The Holy Girl, Klute, The Earrings of Madame De, and Lola Montes play on 35mm; Currents of Southeast Asian Cinema, a Maggie Cheung series, the Max Ophuls retrospective, The Year Begins in Silence, and Touch Me with Your Eyes continue.