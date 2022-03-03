NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Paris Theater

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s inspirations for The Lost Daughter play this weekend, among them Persona and a print of L’Avventura, while Field of Dreams, The Last Starfighter, and Back to the Future also play.

Metrograph

Films by Varda, Chris Marker, Duras, and Resnais play in a new series on Left Bank cinema; “Metrograph A to Z” returns with L’Atalante; Contact and The Fog play in Fern Silva’s programming; prints of Bebe’s Kids and Beavis and Butthead Do America screen late.

Roxy Cinema

A new 4K restoration of the Sondra Locke-led Death Game plays Friday, while prints of Buffalo 66 and The Brown Bunny return Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

The massive Toshiro Mifune retro has its final weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Woody Strode series closes out.

IFC Center

As anniversary screenings of Solaris continue, Eraserhead, House, Brazil, and a print of Mars Attacks! have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

A series of Dreyer films play this weekend.