NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Museum of Modern Art
A series on Claudia Cardinale begins, including The Leopard this Friday.
Museum of the Moving Image
A series on awards-snubbed films continues with Altman, Elaine May, Mick Jagger and more.
Japan Society
A series celebrating Seijun Suzuki’s centennial continues with imported 35mm prints.
Roxy Cinema
The Todd Solondz retro continues with 35mm showings of Happiness and Storytelling, as well as Dark Horse; Stalker has showings.
IFC Center
Irreversible plays on 35mm; 28 Days Later, The Big Lebowski, Akira, I Married a Witch, Rosemary’s Baby, and Psycho also screen.
Film Forum
Dino Risi’s Una Vita Difficile is playing in a 4K restoration, while Funny Girl screens on Sunday.