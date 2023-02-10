NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on Claudia Cardinale begins, including The Leopard this Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on awards-snubbed films continues with Altman, Elaine May, Mick Jagger and more.

Japan Society

A series celebrating Seijun Suzuki’s centennial continues with imported 35mm prints.

Roxy Cinema

The Todd Solondz retro continues with 35mm showings of Happiness and Storytelling, as well as Dark Horse; Stalker has showings.

IFC Center

Irreversible plays on 35mm; 28 Days Later, The Big Lebowski, Akira, I Married a Witch, Rosemary’s Baby, and Psycho also screen.

Film Forum

Dino Risi’s Una Vita Difficile is playing in a 4K restoration, while Funny Girl screens on Sunday.