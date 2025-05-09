NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

Johnnie To’s The Heroic Trio and To & Ching Siu-tung’s Executioners play in See It Big: Stunts!; John Waters’ Serial Mom screens on Friday and Sunday; Amir Azizi’s Two Dogs shows on Saturday.

Japan Society

A massive Mikio Naruse retrospective, featuring numerous imported 35mm prints, has begun.

Roxy Cinema

Heat shows on Friday; John Ford’s The Grapes of Wrath screens on 35mm this Saturday, as does King Vidor’s Stella Dallas; Cinderella plays for free on Sunday, along with a print of All About My Mother.

Film Forum

A restoration of René Clément’s Forbidden Games begins a run (watch our trailer debut); a new 35mm print of 8½ and Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman continue; The Incredibles screens Sunday morning.

BAM

Haydn Keenan’s Going Down, newly restored, begins a run.

IFC Center

Withnail and I plays daily; From Beyond, Dr. Caligari, and Mommie Dearest show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

News from Home and Hairspray screens Saturday and Sunday morning.

Museum of Modern Art

A Sarah Maldoror retrospective and The Lady at 100 continue.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema brings Citizen Kane on 35mm.

Metrograph

Caché, Where the Wild Things Are, Tomorrowland, and Buffalo ’66 play on 35mm, while Chantal Akerman’s From the East plays on 16mm; Tyler Mitchell and Louise Giovanelli programs start while Guided By Animals, The Time That Remains, Scenes from the End of History, and a Syd Mead series continues.