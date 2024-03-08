NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The Bridges of Madison County, Bette Gordon’s Variety, and Secretary play on 35mm this weekend.

Anthology Film Archives

Works about the Palestinian film archive screen this weekend while films by Raul Ruiz, Yvonne Rainer, Michael Snow, and more play in Afterimage.

Museum of Modern Art

Max Fleischer’s cartoons play in a new retrospective.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of snubbed performances brings films by Elaine May, Jonathan Demme, and Mike Leigh.

Film Forum

As the Japanese horror series continues, the American horror film Freaky Friday plays on Sunday.

BAM

Raoul Peck’s Lumumba: Death of a Prophet continues.

IFC Center

A Brian Yuzna retrospective is underway; Starship Troopers, Fight Club, Mondo New York, and The Shining play late.