NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

On Sunday, Courtney Stephens gives a live performance of her archival doc Terra Femme.

Film at Lincoln Center

New 4K restorations of the Infernal Affairs trilogy start screening this weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Caan Film Festival returns with 35mm prints of The Godfather, El Dorado, and Games, while Safety Last! screens this Saturday.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers 35mm prints of Morvern Callar and A Woman Under the Influence, while Godard’s King Lear screens.

Film Forum

A Miloš Forman retrospective celebrates the filmmaker’s 90th birthday; the restoration of Carnal Knowledge continues.

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; the 4K Daisies restoration continues, as does the new restoration of Heat; Beaches of Agnes, Bottle Rocket, Aliens, Blue Velvet, The Holy Mountain, El Topo, Taxi Driver, The Shining, and The Silence of the Lambs also play.