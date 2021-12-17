After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of Speed Racer, Nightmare Alley, Batman Returns, and Amadeus screen through the weekend.

Metrograph

Films by Stanley Donen, Jonathan Glazer, Melvin Van Peebles and others are playing in a series curated by Diamantino director Daniel Schmidt; the Wachowskis’ Bound screens Friday night.

Museum of the Moving Image

“See It Big: Extravaganzas!” offers films by Hype Williams, Ulrike Ottinger, and Zhang Yimou.

Japan Society

A fantastic 4K restoration of Priest of Darkness, by one of Japanese cinema’s great figures, Sadao Yamanaka, plays on Friday, while films by Naomi Kawase, Junji Sakamoto, and more screen in the online series “Flash Forward: Debut Works and Recent Films.”

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of Jim McBride is underway.

IFC Center

As World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, It’s a Wonderful Life, True Romance, The Driver and The Holy Mountain have showings.

Film Forum

Newly restored, Nights of Cabiria is now playing, while White Christmas plays this Sunday.