Japan Society

One of Japan’s great living directors, Shunji Iwai, is highlighted in “Love Letters,” a four-film retrospective.

Anthology Film Archives

Histoire(s) du cinéma plays in its entirety on Saturday and Sunday as part of an ongoing Godard series.

Roxy Cinema

Every Man for Himself and A Serious Man play on 35mm this Friday; the latter encores Sunday, when a print of Close Encounters also screens.

Film Forum

Orson Welles’ The Trial, restored in 4K, begins a run; The Princess Bride screens this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

The retrospective of Yoshimitsu Morita has its final weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

The director’s cut series offers Heaven’s Gate on Friday and Saturday, while Fanny and Alexander screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

Freshly anointed the greatest film of all-time, Jeanne Dielman begins a run, as does It’s a Wonderful Life; Suspiria, Pet Sematary, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, Suspiria, and Re-Animator also play.