NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Texasville, The Mirror Has Two Faces, and Short Cuts play on 35mm; Ghost in the Shell screens on Sunday.

Paris Theater

Prints of Strange Days and Pretty Poison show on Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center

John Cassavetes’ The Killing of a Chinese Bookie plays in both its theatrical and director’s cuts; Shutter Island, Climax, a print of Silent Hill, The Shining, and The Brood show late.

Anthology Film Archives

Lettrist Film begins.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of Bitter Rice begins a run; Pee Wee’s Big Adventure shows on Sunday.

Nitehawk Cinema

9 to 5 and a print of The Incredible Shrinking Man play early.

Metrograph

Born in Flames, The Spook Who Sat By the Door, Ace in the Hole, Land of the Dead, Cinderella, The Naked Island, and Water Lilies play on 35mm; a Maggie Cheung series and Bahram Beyzaie / Amir Naderi highlight begin while the Max Ophuls and Amos Poe retrospective, Fugitive Days, The Year Begins in Silence, Tokyo 199X, and Touch Me with Your Eyes continue.