NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Parajanov’s Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors plays on Friday; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday, while Space Jam screens on 35mm this Sunday.

Film Forum

Le Samouraï screens in a new 4K restoration; Hondo’s West Indies and the Belmondo-led Classe tous risques continue playing in new 4K restorations; Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein plays on Sunday.

Paris Theater

A dual retrospective of Steven Zaillian and Patricia Highsmith brings films by Hitchcock, Fincher, Scorsese, Haynes, Wenders, and more.

Anthology Film Archives

The films of Med Hondo play in a massive retrospective, while The Story of a Three Day Pass plays in “Americans in Paris.”

Film at Lincoln Center

The films of Wojciech Has continue screening.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Last Temptation of Christ screens on Friday and Saturday; Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet plays on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday; Paul Newman’s Sometimes a Great Notion is presented by the Zellner Brothers on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

Kenji Misumi’s Sword Trilogy screens this weekend.

IFC Center

The End of Evangelion continues its run, while The Babadook plays on Friday and Saturday; Paprika, Female Trouble, Pink Flamingos, and The Blair Witch Project show late.